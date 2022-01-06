Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 07 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 00:45
comunicato stampa

REPLIKA SOFTWARE INC. PARTNERS WITH L'OREAL'S PROFESSIONNEL PRODUCTS DIVISION TO OFFER DIGITAL NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER CAPABILITIES TO THEIR NETWORK OF SALONS & HAIRSTYLISTS AROUND THE GLOBE

06 gennaio 2022 | 15.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Replika Software Inc. announces a partnership with L'Oréal's  Professional Products Division to utilize Replika's technology to further support their network of salons and stylists, with tools to promote their businesses, connect with their clients digitally, inspire product sales and deepen relationships with consumers anytime and everywhere. 

As part of this initiative, the Professional Product's Division will utilize Replika Software's recently expanded capabilities to empower their network of Salons and Stylists with a personalized, turnkey, transactional direct-to-consumer (DTC) microsite including a comprehensive social selling solution & a full catalog of L'Oréal professional products (L'Oréal Professional Paris, Redken, Kérastase) available to inspire their clients and followers on social media, sell products online, book appointments and highlight their businesses. This new network of sites can also be used for new product launches and collection drops. The new salon sites also feature educational content and the personally curated shoppable selections of the stylist's favorite products.

It is the first time that consumers are able to shop all L'Oréal professional products in one location. Brazil is the first country to launch this new enhanced technology, which is expected to continue rolling out to salons and stylists around the globe.

"In the face of digital disruption, Replika Software enables brands such as L'Oréal to take a social-centric approach to e-commerce and leverage its network of experts to drive its push for digital dominance," said Kareen Mallet, Co-Founder of Replika. She points out that engaging brand advocates and experts like the network of the Professional Products Division's hairstylists to drive ecommerce sales is the future of brand loyalty and expects that social selling will be a huge conversion driver and increase the average order value.  According to Replika, its technology leads to 50 to 200 % increase in the average cart size and 10X increases in sales conversion over traditional paid media campaigns.   

About Replika Software Inc.- Replika Software is a global award-winning turnkey social selling software that enables brands to activate their network of social sellers to sell online, inspire on social media and connect with consumers anytime, anywhere. The company is based in New York and Paris, at Station F with La Maison Des Startups/LVMH. Former Fashion Director from Neiman Marcus & Bergdorf Goodman, Kareen Mallet, along with Advertising Executive & Serial Entrepreneur, Corey Gottlieb, founded the company in 2016. L'Oréal's BOLD investment group and LVMH Luxury Ventures have both invested in the company and Replika powers the social selling programs for many of their leading brands around the world. 

https://www.replikasoftware.com/

Contact: media@replikasoftware.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1720822/PR_V4.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
