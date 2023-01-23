Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 23 Gennaio 2023
comunicato stampa

ReSight Global acquires PeepalDesign, leading UX firm in India

23 gennaio 2023 | 04.35
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReSight Global, an employee-owned UX research and design organization, expands its global footprint to nine key markets with acquisition of controlling interest in PeepalDesign. Based in India, PeepalDesign is a UX research and design agency with over 65 full-time UX researchers and designers. This acquisition offers many benefits to clients of ReSight Global, including access to 220 UX experts around the globe, with offices in Tokyo, Shanghai, Chicago, London, Basel, Hamburg, Munich, Bangalore, and Pune.

"The PeepalDesign team is excited for the opportunity to more closely collaborate with industry-leading teams at Bold Insight, uintent, Uism, and XplusX," said Durga Prasad, Co-Founder and CEO of PeepalDesign. "We have a shared vision of how to deliver world-class research & design services to our clients in India and around the world, as well as, an alignment on fostering an employee-centered culture that provides team members with ownership opportunities. This employee-focused model is the common thread amongst ReSight Global companies that makes this a truly special organization."

Founded in 2010, PeepalDesign is headquartered in Bangalore, the innovation capital of India, with a satellite office in Pune, and remote teams in Mumbai and Delhi. The culturally & linguistically diverse team at PeepalDesign helps clients peel back the layers of complexity to uncover insights that provide a deeper understanding of people and their use of technology; they translate these insights into intuitive and engaging experiences and have become the go-to experts for designing enterprise-scale experiences.

"We are very happy to welcome PeepalDesign into the ReSight Global family," commented Tim Bosenick, Managing Director of ReSight Global and Co-Founder of uintent. "Apart from being able to work more closely with a talented team, ReSight Global companies can now offer seamless and high-quality research in a market that becomes more and more important globally."

For more information about ReSight Global or PeepalDesign, reach out to hello@resight.global.

ReSight Global is a family of employee-owned UX and human factors agencies in the US and UK (Bold Insight), Japan (Uism), China (XplusX), Germany and Switzerland (uintent), and India (PeepalDesign). Visit https://resight.global/ to learn more.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/resight-global-acquires-peepaldesign-leading-ux-firm-in-india-301727792.html

in Evidenza