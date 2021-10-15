Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 15 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 16:00
comunicato stampa

Responsibly produced palm oil plays significant role in balanced animal diet

15 ottobre 2021 | 12.10
LETTURA: 4 minuti

MADRID, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fatty acids sourced from sustainably-produced palm oil can and should play an essential role in meeting Europe's large animal feed requirements, given their essential role in balanced diets, as well as their disease-preventing properties.

Earlier this year, Golden Agri-Resources (GAR) rebranded its animal feed supplements in Spain under the GoNutri brand. The GoNutri brand of responsibly produced palm-based animal feed supplements offers two key product ranges - GoNutri Energy (palmitic acid) and GoNutri Protect (lauric acid and monolaurin).

 

Irene Trigueros, Senior Commercial Manager, said: "Europe is a key growth market for the animal feed supplement business. GoNutri's rebranding marks a new chapter in GAR's animal feed business in Spain. We are here to support farmers and producers by providing them with essential nutrients and support that will help them to improve yields and health of their livestock."

The palm oil derived supplements include palmitic and lauric acid.

Palmitic acid is naturally present in ruminants' milk and meat, making it a safe addition to their diets. It is easy to digest providing a good amount of energy to the animal and improving overall animal health and nutrition. At high concentrations, it increases milk and milk fat production.

Lauric acid is another natural fatty acid. Its antiviral and antibacterial properties help to prevent diseases in monogastric animals such as swine and poultry. It stands out for its potent antibacterial effects against gram+ bacteria and fat enveloped virus. Lauric acid improves overall gut health by regulating inflammatory responses, increasing the length of the villi and reducing pathogenic flora in the gut. Monolaurin is the esterification of lauric acid and glycerol and has very similar effects to lauric acid. And its effects are 10 times more powerful.

A recent webinar organised by GoNutri team on Palm oil benefits in animal feed discussed how different fats sourced from a responsible palm oil play a significant role in improving yields and health of livestock.

During the webinar, Professor Teresa Castro, Doctor in Veterinary Medicine, tenured professor at the Complutense University of Madrid and specialist in animal nutrition explained: "Fats have always been used as an energy source for animals with high energy demand, such as lactating ruminants or fast-growing animals. But In addition to energy, they also provide essential fatty acids that will help to facilitate the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins and are a source of bioactive fatty acids."

"These resulted in increasing body condition, improving reproductive function, increasing milk and milk fat production, regulating inflammatory responses, maintaining and reducing pathogenic flora in the gut of animals. And these fats can be found in palm oil-based animal feed," Castro added.

Taking an advantage of GAR's extensive and proven palm-based distribution capabilities, GoNutri will continue to support farmers and producers in other markets in.

About GoNutri

GoNutri offers two key product ranges - GoNutri Energy (palmitic acid) and GoNutri Protect (lauric acid and monolaurin). GoNutri Energy provides highly concentrated energy sources for ruminants, while GoNutri Protect improves the gut health of swine and poultry.

GoNutri, livestock feed supplements from sustainably sourced palm and palm kernel oil, is formulated and supported by specialists and experts in the industry for over 10 years.

About Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (GAR)

GAR is one of the leading palm oil plantation companies with a total planted area of 535,826 hectares (including plasma smallholders) as at 31 March 2021, located in Indonesia. It has integrated operations focused on the production and distribution of an extensive portfolio of palm-based products.

Founded in 1996, GAR was listed on the Singapore Exchange in 1999 and has a market capitalisation of US$2.0 billion as at 31 March 2021. Flambo International Limited, an investment company, is currently GAR's largest shareholder, with a 50.52 percent stake. GAR has several subsidiaries, including PT SMART Tbk which was listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange in 1992.

GAR is focused on responsible palm oil production. In Indonesia, its primary activities include cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees; processing of fresh fruit bunch into crude palm oil (CPO) and palm kernel; refining CPO into value-added products such as cooking oil, margarine, shortening, biodiesel and oleo-chemicals; as well as merchandising palm products globally. GAR's products are delivered to a diversified customer base in over 70 countries through its global distribution network with shipping and logistics capabilities, destination marketing, on-shore refining and ex-tank operations in many countries. GAR also has complementary businesses such as soybean-based products in China, sunflower-based products in India, as well as sugar businesses.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Alicia Suarezalicia.suarez@sinarmas-agri.comMonica Wijayanthy monica.wijayanthy@sinarmas-agri.com+6221230144

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1661073/pic_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1661074/pic_2.jpg

articoli
in Evidenza