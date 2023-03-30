Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 30 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 15:01
comunicato stampa

Results Revealed: 2022 PHBS-CJBS Global Pitch Competition Held in Shenzhen

30 marzo 2023 | 12.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grand Final of the 2022 PHBS-CJBS Global Pitch Competition was held recently in the China-Britain Institute of Qianhai, Shenzhen. The event attracted thousands of investors, startup entrepreneurs, and audience, both on-site and online. The competition involved nearly 200 high-quality startups worldwide in a variety of fields such as medical and healthcare, the chip and semiconductor industry, leading technology, energy and environment protection, SaaS and enterprise service, and cultural and creative products.

A total of 8 domestic and 2 international startups made it to the final round through a series of competitive pitching sessions and 13 roadshows over the last year. In the afternoon's final, a representative from each team had 10 minutes to pitch the group's business plan to a panel of esteemed judges comprised of scholars, investors, and entrepreneurs, which was then followed by a 5-minute Q&A session.

After a fierce competition, the first prize went to LaSense Technology (Shenzhen) Limited. RuoxinTech Co., Ltd and ZRD New Energy Co., Ltd won second prize. Shutang Information Technology (Shenzhen) Co., LTD, LIANFENG ACOUSTIC TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD., Shenzhen HoloEpoch Media Technology Co., Ltd, CCCulture, and Ciyunge Medical Technology Co., Ltd, won the third prize. Two international startups NEURONSPIKE and Design with FRANK won the Outstanding Startup Award. Following the competition, the Greater Bay Area Entrepreneurship and Venture Capital Forum featured keynote speeches given by renowned entrepreneurs and investors, and included such topics as the trend of Innovation, entrepreneurship, and venture capital , and the cultivation of innovative leaders.

Initiated in 2020, the PHBS-CJBS Global Pitch Competition has gained great support from the Shenzhen Municipal Development and Reform Commission, the Science and Technology Innovation Committee, and many well-known venture capital institutions, incubators, scientific research institutes, and industry leaders. Hai Wen, vice chairman of Peking University Council and PHBS founding dean, noted that the success of the competition reflected the school's endeavors to promote the innovation of the Greater Bay Area and facilitate the construction of its entrepreneurial and innovative ecosystem.  

The launch ceremony of the 2023 PHBS-CJBS Global Pitch Competition was held at the end of the event. With the theme of "Business Empowering Technological Innovation," It will focus on artificial intelligence, medical health, smart manufacturing, chips and semiconductors, new materials, and exporting technology. For the participation in this year's competition, contact us: competition@phbs.pku.edu.cn or register your program: https://jinshuju.net/f/bYTXNsl

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2044043/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/results-revealed-2022-phbs-cjbs-global-pitch-competition-held-in-shenzhen-301785736.html

