Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 17 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:52
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:05 Ucraina, 007 Berlino: "Russia potrebbe compiere omicidi politici in Germania"

17:00 Covid oggi Lombardia, 1.864 e 13 morti: 282 casi a Milano

16:59 Bonus moto e scooter 2022 dal 19 ottobre, a chi spetta

16:57 Terremoto L'Aquila colpa di vittime, domenica corteo contro la sentenza

16:51 Suore youtuber, religiose di tutto il mondo a scuola di social network

16:40 Ucraina, droni kamikaze: cosa sono e quali sono quelli usati

16:38 Covid oggi Emilia, 2.024 contagi e tre morti: bollettino 17 ottobre

16:31 Meloni-Berlusconi, ressa tv in via Scrofa. Vigili: "'Ndo sta er morto?"

16:28 Ucraina, scambio di 220 prigionieri con Russia: "Donne per marinai"

16:27 Covid oggi Italia, 13.439 contagi e 93 morti: bollettino 17 ottobre

16:18 A Mirabilandia progetti didattici per il 2023, 20 percorsi formativi per studenti illustrati a 580 docenti

16:07 Clima, Axa al fianco di Vision Think Tank per la 1a Dolomite conference

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

RevBits Endpoint Security Achieves Detection Perfection in ICSA Labs Q3 2022 Testing

17 ottobre 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RevBits Endpoint Security achieves a perfect 100% detection rating, with zero false positives reported in advanced threat defense certification testing.

MINEOLA, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RevBits announces that it has achieved a perfect detection rating of 100%, and a perfect zero false positive reporting from ICSA Labs Advanced Threat Defense Certification (an independent division of Verizon), for its Q3 2022 evaluation of RevBits Endpoint Security (RevBits EPS).

Testing was performed under the Advanced Threat Detection (ATD) protocol, which focuses on evaluating endpoint security products for protection against new and little-known threats across all types of malware, and testing against innocuous apps for false positive reporting. Over 628 test runs of malicious samples and 579 innocuous applications, were executed during a period of twenty-seven consecutive days. 

"With a detection rate of 100% and zero false positives reported, RevBits EPS clearly surpassed the seventy-five percent detection rate required to maintain certification," said Mucteba Celik, RevBits CTO. "We were absolutely thrilled with the performance. We were seeking the most strenuous endpoint security certification testing available, and that's why we chose ICSA Labs. Achieving these results speaks volumes to the quality and capability of our product. We want our solution to stop all malware, and not create false reporting burdens for system administrators."

"Maintaining this certification is important to our company and our customers," said David Schiffer, RevBits CEO. "The scourge of malware and ransomware must be defeated and helping to protect organizations of all types and sizes is a priority for RevBits. Our endpoint security solution is achieving that goal, which obviously makes us very proud."

RevBits Endpoint Security also delivers robust mitigation and forensics capabilities through its Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) module. For advanced protection, RevBits EPS includes U.S. patented technology to protect against kernel-level attacks. For the detailed certification report and more information about the RevBits Endpoint Security, please visit RevBits Endpoint Security

Contact: Neal Hesterberg, neal.hesterberg@revbits.com

About RevBits

Established in 2018, RevBits is a comprehensive cybersecurity company dedicated to providing customers with superior protection and service. RevBits delivers protection against the most sophisticated cyber threats companies face by offering multiple advanced security capabilities that can be administered through a unified security platform. RevBits is headquartered in Mineola, NY with offices in Princeton, NJ, Boston, MA, London, England, and Antwerp, Belgium. For more information on RevBits please visit RevBits

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222447/revbits_logo__002.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/revbits-endpoint-security-achieves-detection-perfection-in-icsa-labs-q3-2022-testing-301649621.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza certification testing testing detection rating rating
Vedi anche
News to go
Cina, avanti con la politica 'Zero Covid'
News to go
Roma, oggi vertice Meloni-Berlusconi
News to go
Draghi a Egonu: "Orgoglio italiano, vincerà ancora in azzurro"
News to go
Ucraina sotto attacco, droni kamikaze su Kiev
News to go
Energia, domani via libera a nuovo pacchetto proposte Ue
News to go
Foggia, scoperti 397 falsi braccianti agricoli
News to go
Xi: "Riunificazione con Taiwan va realizzata"
News to go
Nato, esercitazione fino al 30 ottobre per deterrenza nucleare
News to go
Clima, nuovo allarme Onu
News to go
Caro energia, a rischio la stagione dello sci
News to go
Siccità, nel 2023 potrebbe mancare lo zucchero
News to go
Energia, Gentiloni: "Verso tetti temporanei a prezzo gas"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza