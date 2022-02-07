Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 07 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 15:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:02 Salvini: "Richiamerò Meloni nonostante gli insulti arrivati"

14:52 Covid oggi Fvg, 644 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 7 febbraio

14:24 Stazione centrale Milano, vento forte stacca parte di copertura

14:07 Pechino 2022, Fontana oro nei 500 metri short track

14:04 Genova, marinaio trovato morto con gola tagliata su nave

13:59 Covid oggi Svizzera, quasi 70mila contagi in 3 giorni

13:51 Bobo Craxi: "Papa Bergoglio 'ultimo socialista'? Beati gli ultimi..."

13:45 Covid oggi Basilicata, 431 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 7 febbraio

13:31 Covid oggi Puglia, 2.345 contagi: bollettino 7 febbraio

13:25 Renzi: "Consulenze? Mie attività legali, illegali quelle di chi mi attacca"

13:21 live Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 7 febbraio

13:20 Bassetti: "Green pass in estate? Se resta com'è, tutti in piazza"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

RevBits Endpoint Security Maintains its ICSA Labs Certification

07 febbraio 2022 | 15.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

In its Q4 2021 evaluation, RevBits Endpoint Security moves closer to 100% Detection by Achieving a 99.8% Capability.

MINEOLA, N.Y., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RevBits announces that it has maintained its ICSA Labs Advanced Threat Defense (an Independent Division of Verizon) certification, reported in its Q4 2021 evaluation of RevBits Endpoint Security (RevBits EPS).

Testing was performed under the "Advanced Threat Detection" protocol, which focuses on evaluating endpoint security products for protection against new and little-known threats across all types of malware. Over thirteen hundred test runs containing both malicious samples and innocuous applications were executed in a period of thirty-two consecutive days.

With an overall detection rate of nearly one hundred percent and zero false positives, RevBits EPS clearly surpassed the seventy-five percent detection rate required to maintain certification.

"Based on a unique architecture and patented technologies, RevBits Endpoint Security has been developed to provide best-in-class protection," said Mucteba Celik, CTO "We were thrilled with solution's detection capability and that we reported zero false-positives. Additionally, the precision of the product was further revealed in our 100% detection of threats that were four hours old or less."

"Maintaining this certification is important to our company and our customers." says David Schiffer, CEO "The scourge of malware and ransomware must be defeated and helping to protect organizations of all types is a priority at RevBits - our endpoint security solution is achieving that goal, that makes us proud."

For the detailed certification report and more information about the RevBits Endpoint Security, please visit www.revbits.com

Contact: Neal Hesterberg, neal.hesterberg@revbits.com

About RevBitsEstablished in 2018, RevBits is an innovative cybersecurity company that is dedicated to providing its customers with superior protection based on expert knowledge. RevBits is headquartered in Mineola, NY with offices in Princeton, NJ, Boston, MA, London, England, and Antwerp, Belgium. For more information on RevBits please visit www.revbits.com/aboutrevbits.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222447/revbits_logo__002.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT RevBits Endpoint Security moves closer Detection RevBits Endpoint Security Maintains its ICSA Labs Certification
Vedi anche
News to go
Violenze piazza Duomo, arrestati due minorenni
News to go
Canada, protesta dei tir: a Ottawa è stato d'emergenza
News to go
Torino, sequestrati 6 milioni di falsi articoli 'made in italy'
News to go
Pechino 2022, Brignone argento nel gigante
News to go
Allarme minorenni, il 6,5% fa parte di una banda
News to go
Covid Lazio, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Vasco Rossi compie 70 anni
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 6 febbraio
News to go
Pnrr, internet veloce per altri 7 milioni di famiglie
Sanremo 2022, Morandi e il bacio a Mara Venier: "Sei pazzo?" - Video
News to go
Covid e scuola, le nuove regole
Sanremo 2022, Sabrina Ferilli e il #ferilligate: social e indizio video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza