Lunedì 20 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 11:30
15:26 Covid oggi Calabria, 447 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 20 giugno

15:22 Covid oggi Lazio, 2.634 contagi e 6 morti. A Roma 1.810 casi

15:11 Zelensky: "Ue ci consideri partner alla pari"

15:01 Ucraina, combattimenti decisivi a Severodonetsk

15:01 Bolsonaro 'tifoso' della Lazio? La foto con la maglia

14:41 Siccità Lazio, Zingaretti: "Proclameremo stato calamità"

14:25 Armi all'Ucraina, M5S diviso su risoluzione

14:14 Contratto Telespazio con Esa, l'Ia nello spazio con I*Star

14:06 Maturità, Zanicchi: "Non sono diplomata, ho avuto complessi di inferiorità"

13:59 Omicron 5, Pregliasco: "Come influenza? Messaggio distraente"

13:46 Blocco Kaliningrad, Russia minaccia: "Revoca o reagiremo"

13:45 M5S, tarda nota su caso Di Maio: dubbi Bonafede, Crippa e Appendino

comunicato stampa

RevBits Endpoint Security Wins the 2022 Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Endpoint Detection Solutions

20 giugno 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Cybersecurity solutions provider RevBits named as a winner for Endpoint Detection in the Product or Service Category for its Endpoint Security solution

MINEOLA, N.Y., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RevBits, a unified cybersecurity company for enterprise endpoints, cloud and on-premises systems, today announced it has won the 2022 Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Endpoint Detection for its solution RevBits Endpoint Security in the Endpoint Detection – Product or Services Category. The Fortress Cybersecurity Award, administered through The Business Intelligence Group, seeks to identify and reward the world's leading companies and products that are working to keep data and electronic assets safe from threats.

RevBits is pleased to be awarded in the following categories:

"As a developer of cybersecurity software, our focus is providing customers with sophisticated and robust solutions that improve their security posture," said David Schiffer, RevBits CEO. "To be awarded for our Endpoint Security solution and receive recognition from Fortress for our Privileged Access Management product is very rewarding. Through the efforts of our development teams and technology road map led by our CTO, Mucteba Celik, we will continue to enhance our solutions to deliver superior detection, blocking, mitigation response, and control for our customers."

"Endpoint Security (EPS) is a key product in our suite of enterprise solutions," said Mucteba Celik, RevBits CTO. "The EPS marketplace is competitive, and to have been recognized by Fortress is a great honor. "Our development efforts on EPS have been centered on building a 100% detection capability with a zero false positive reporting. We have made great strides in constructing the most capable endpoint security, detection and response solution available. For example, we developed anti-rootkit technology that protects against kernel-level malware attacks, which has been awarded a U.S. Patent."

Established in 2018, RevBits is a comprehensive cybersecurity company that is dedicated to providing its customers with superior protection and service. By offering multiple advanced security products, that can be administered through a unified security platform, RevBits delivers protection against the most sophisticated cyber threats companies face. RevBits is headquartered in Mineola, NY, with offices in Princeton, NJ, Boston, MA, London (England), and Antwerp (Belgium). For more information on RevBits please visit www.revbits.com/aboutrevbits.

Media Contact: neal.hesterberg@revbits.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1831967/FortressCyberSecurityAward_2022.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222447/revbits_logo__002.jpg

