Martedì 07 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 15:13
comunicato stampa

RevBits Named Multiple Winner of Global InfoSec Awards at the RSA Conference 2022

07 giugno 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Cybersecurity solutions provider RevBits awarded across five categories including product recognition and company acknowledgment

MINEOLA, N.Y., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RevBits, a unified cybersecurity company for enterprise endpoints, cloud and on-premises systems, is proud to announce we have won five awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

RevBits is pleased to have received the following awards:

"We are thrilled to have received several of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards from Cyber Defense Magazine, an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. Amidst all of the competition, and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the world, we couldn't be more pleased, said David Schiffer, RevBits CEO. Our company's tag line used in our advertisements is 'Every CISO's Dream.' Winning these five awards, four product awards and one for our company is really "Every CEO's Dream."

"RevBits embodies three major features the judges look for to become a winner. Understanding tomorrow's threats, today; providing a cost-effective solution; and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk so organizations can get a step ahead of the next attack," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About RevBits

Established in 2018, RevBits is a comprehensive cybersecurity company that is dedicated to providing its customers with superior protection and service. By offering multiple advanced security products, that can be administered through a unified security platform, RevBits delivers protection against the most sophisticated cyber threats companies face. RevBits is headquartered in Mineola, NY, with offices in Princeton, NJ, Boston, MA, London (England), and Antwerp (Belgium). For more information on RevBits please visit www.revbits.com/aboutrevbits.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com.

Media Contact: neal.hesterberg@revbits.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1832807/Winner_s_Badge_RevBits.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222447/revbits_logo__002.jpg 

 

