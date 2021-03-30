Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 30 Marzo 2021
RevitaLash Cosmetics Announces The Curl Effect® Campaign

30 marzo 2021 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Introducing The Curl Effect® by RevitaLash Advanced®

VENTURA, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Longtime leader and pioneer in the beauty and hair health category, RevitaLashCosmetics announces the launch of their first-ever Curl Effect global campaign, a revolutionary way to add natural curl to your lashes with the brand's award-winning, best-selling, and globally recognized RevitaLash® Advanced eyelash serum.

RevitaLash Cosmetics Curl Effect Before & After

According to NDP market data, mascara is the second leading eye cosmetic product purchased, and when purchasing a mascara, "curl" is the third most desired key benefit a consumer is looking for.  Understanding the consumer demand, RevitaLash Cosmetics sought to provide a natural lash curl, without added color, that was not only water-proof, humidity resistant, and low maintenance but long-lasting as well.

Formulated with scientifically advanced technology, RevitaLash Advanced features patented Curl Effect technology delivered through the brand's BioPeptin Complex®, which conditions and improves the appearance of natural eyelashes, making them appear gorgeous and lush, without any added color. 

"As category innovators in the lash, brow and hair space, we are continuously devoted to providing cutting-edge advancements with our product portfolio, starting with our award-winning, renowned RevitaLash Advanced", says Dr. Michael Brinkenhoff, founder and CEO of RevitaLash Cosmetics.  "For the first time ever, we are proud to introduce our proprietary Curl Effect global campaign that sets RevitaLash Cosmetics apart, further solidifying our stance as the leaders in the lash category."

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner featuring the patented Curl Effect, is available globally and comes in three convenient sizes and prices:

3.5 mL is $150 USD, 2.0 mL is $98 USD, and 1 mL is $55 USD.

About RevitaLash CosmeticsRevitaLash Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers across 70 countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information: www.revitalash.com. [RevitaLash Advanced is not available in California]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1475344/RevitaLash_Cosmetics_Curl_Effect_Before_After.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
curl Effect RevitaLash Cosmetics
