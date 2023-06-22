Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 22 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 17:16
comunicato stampa

Revolutionary Water Adventure Awaits: SEAKOOL Launches The World's First Hands-free Underwater Thruster on Indiegogo

22 giugno 2023 | 16.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to dive into an extraordinary aquatic experience as SEAKOOL announces its highly-anticipated launch of the D2 Underwater Thruster and P1 Paddleboard Thruster on Indiegogo.

SEAKOOL is a thrilling brand born from HighGreat, the innovative drone manufacturer behind four Guinness world records. With a global reach spanning 300+ cities, HighGreat's expertise in executing over 5,000 drone formations shines through in our exceptional watersport offering on Indiegogo.

Harnessing cutting-edge technology and a passion for oceanic adventure, SEAKOOL is set to make waves in the industry. From D2's hands-free experience, and ergonomic dual-propellers of the powerful modular design to the multifunctional P1 that is built to explore what has been impossible with current products on the market. SEAKOOL water gear is meticulously crafted to deliver an adrenaline-pumping experience like no other.

This Indiegogo project aims to bring unprecedented experience, world-record speed, and versatility to water enthusiasts worldwide. The shipping will start on July 2, 2023.

"We are thrilled to embark on this remarkable journey with Indiegogo and introduce the world to our groundbreaking products for watersport lovers," said SEAKOOL development team. "We poured countless hours of research and development into creating D2 and P1, reinventing the conventional experience into something truly extraordinary. We can't wait to share it with the Indiegogo community."

With its official Indiegogo launch just around the corner, SEAKOOL invites all water lovers, thrill-seekers, and adventure enthusiasts to join the project and be part of the movement. Backers can expect exclusive early-bird discounts, limited offerings, and the opportunity to be among the first to experience the exhilaration of SEAKOOL's water sports gear.

To find out more information about SEAKOOL and its gear, visit SEAKOOL Underwater Thruster on Indiegogo.

About SEAKOOL:

We specialize in groundbreaking propulsion devices that elevate your aquatic adventures. From D2's dual-propellers to P1's electric paddleboarding capabilities, our products redefine underwater exploration. Join our community, push the limits, and experience the wonders of the aquatic world like never before.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2107502/World_s_First_Hands_Free_Underwater_Thrusters_HighGreat_SEAKOOL.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/revolutionary-water-adventure-awaits-seakool-launches-the-worlds-first-hands-free-underwater-thruster-on-indiegogo-301856878.html

in Evidenza