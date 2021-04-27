Cerca nel sito
 
27 aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 23:17
RF elements Asymmetrical Horns Voted for 2020 WISPA Product of the Year Award for the second consecutive year

27 aprile 2021 | 21.02
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, RF elements Asymmetrical Horn Antenna product line was voted by the members of the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA) for their Product of the Year Award. The Award ceremony happened at WISPAmerica 2021 in Dallas, TX.

The popularity of RF elements Asymmetrical Horn Antennas is growing to new heights.

"This award is based on the choice of WISPs to use our products and is a testimony that our promises of what our technology can deliver are true. Our technology is the embodiment of how the antennas for unlicensed frequency bands should work. Responsible use of spectrum, sustainable growth and best-in-class performance are the right words to describe our technology. Our products are designed to stand apart from anything else on the market and perfectly compliment our mission to fundamentally change the entire industry. Our technology delivers the RF performance needed to solve the biggest issue the wireless industry faces: spectrum availability," said Juraj Taptic, Co-Founder and CEO of RF elements.

"Since the beginning, the wireless industry has propelled a distorted perception of what the core problems are with wireless and how to properly solve them. Our Symmetrical, Asymmetrical, and UltraHorn antennas shed light on the dark corner of the wireless industry - the antennas. Our antennas allow network designers to avoid collecting and propagating noise in the first place. Network operators can now use their spectrum efficiently while sustainably increasing network throughputs. Which, when considering the tremendous growth and demand for internet connectivity, is a true game changer," said Tasos Alexiou, Product Evangelist at RF elements.

RF elements is a European technology company. RF elements manufactures and sells wireless networking products for service providers. RF elements antenna technology solves the biggest issue of wireless networking - spectrum availability. The solution is based on the widest set of access point antennas in the industry with unique radiation properties and lossless waveguide connector enabling unlimited network scalability. Service providers using RF elements antenna technology benefit from achieving significantly higher throughputs in unlicensed bands with an excellent return on investment. RF elements is based in Bratislava, Slovakia and has local market support in the United States, Ireland, Mexico and South Africa.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1498141/RF_elements.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1498140/RF_elements_Logo.jpg

RF elements Logo

in Evidenza