Giovedì 28 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 16:22
RFOptic Has Received a Significant Repeated Order from a Global Top 500 Company for 5G Testing

28 luglio 2022 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The telecommunication conglomerate placed the order following the successful deployment of the previously ordered RFoF solution for its 5G testing applications

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RFOptic, a leading provider of RF over Fiber (RFoF) subsystems and Optical Delay Line (ODL) solutions for 5G industries and used by aerospace & satellite companies and research labs, announced today that it has received a major repeated order from a Fortune 500 company for its 5G testing applications.

The Company uses RFOptic's 5G offering to replace its existing coaxial infrastructure and the RF switches that are used for testing mobile systems. The fiber optics-based solution is comprised of an optical matrix, optical cables, and numerous RF over Fiber links. RFOptic's solution, including its Monitoring and Control (M&C) system, has been tested successfully by leading mobile equipment companies.

 "Before placing the repeated order, the Company analyzed the performance and reliability of our RFoF subsystems at 5G frequency bands. In addition, our M&C system, which enables the user to save time and reduce the OPEX, was also thoroughly tested," explained Dr. Avner Sharon CEO & CTO at RFOptic.

Based on the success of its 5G offering, RFOptic expects to receive significant orders from this customer during the second half of 2022, with more orders expected in the near future. The potential of these systems is tremendous since existing testing infrastructures are not flexible enough for 5G and 6G mobile systems.

RFOptic is working closely together with its customers to implement their technical requests and provide them with long-term solutions that fit their needs.

For more information about our 5G solution, click here   

About RFOptic

RFOptic is a leading provider of RF over Fiber (RFoF) and Optical Delay Line (ODL) solutions in 5G industries and by aerospace & satellite companies and research labs. RFOptic offers its customers and OEMs various off-the-shelf products, as well as custom solutions, optimized for a wide range of RFoF products at affordable prices and with a quick turnaround. RFOptic mission is to help its customers to turn innovation into real business by providing them with the highest quality, off-the-shelf cutting-edge RFoF solutions as well as innovative, customized solutions.

For additional information, visit: www.rfoptic.com, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook and LinkedIn channels.

Media contact:Ms. Debra De-Jong      debra@rfoptic.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866486/RFOptic_Logo.jpg

