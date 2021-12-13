Cerca nel sito
 
13 dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 11:33
comunicato stampa

Ring Christmas Bells with Creality by Sharing Heartwarming Works

13 dicembre 2021
SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Christmas is approaching, Creality is planning to warm the world in its own way with continuous efforts. Having provided Prof. Kyle, Creality's brand ambassador, with funding to print artificial limbs for the handicapped in Africa, and having assisted the education development in Brazil via Space Robotics project, Creality will not stop passing on the warmth by organizing or joining philanthropic activities with innovative 3D printing technology.   

In the past seven years, Creality devotes into the research as well as technology development in 3D printing industry, and has astonished the world with technology innovations. At the same time, 3D printing also brings some touching moments to life.

Before Christmas, a father in the United States has batch-printed ornaments with CR-30, which brought excitement and happiness to his family. A mother in Germany used the cost-effective Ender-3 V2 to print Marvel's Captain America for her kids, creating a lot of surprises in this winter holiday. In addition, a Japanese teacher has printed globes as gifts for students with CR-200B, bringing a lot of fun to the class. Furthermore, the 3D printer is also used for printing the teaching appliances, which is very convenient for the teacher. Although people are in different countries or regions, Creality will always bring a little joy to every corner of the world and light up the days with delightfulness.

To celebrate the holiday, Creality is going to organize an activity online and people are welcome to share works about Christmas and love with no format restriction (photos with words, videos, and so on are workable). Please click here to upload. For more details, please refer to Creality's Facebook homepage. Creality will select the Top 3 participants according to the activeness of interaction on Facebook and send out the new 3D printer-$399 worth of Ender-3 S1 as gifts. In addition, ten lucky participants will receive the well-designed Blind Boxes with a chance to the $700 worth of CR Scan-01.

The Purchase Guide can help identify your favorite 3D printers. Three new 3D printers, including Ender-3 S1, CR-10 Smart Pro, and Sermoon V1 & V1 Pro, and nine hot-sale 3D printers are introduced in the Purchase Guide, which will be useful to pick your favorite. As always, Creality is looking forward to encountering you in the 3D printing wonderland!

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1609256/Logo.jpg

