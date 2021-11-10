Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 10 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 14:18
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:23 Codere, in primi 9 mesi 2021 fatturato a 499,6 mln (+8,5%)

14:15 Altroconsumo: mutui agevolati per i giovani? Banche poco informate

14:10 Ivas, uso ottimale accessi venosi è fondamentale nel percorso terapeutico delle persone con tumore

14:10 No Green pass, Lamorgese: "Vaccinati hanno diritto a spazi sicuri"

14:04 Covid oggi Napoli, 11enne ricoverato: condizioni "critiche e stazionarie"

14:01 Scuola, preside Gesù-Maria: "Asl non rispetta nuovo protocollo quarantene"

13:50 Manovra 2022, bozza: bonus affitto giovani, le misure

13:46 Covid oggi Austria, superata quota 11mila contagi in un giorno

13:34 Reddito cittadinanza, taglio assegno, revoca: bozza Manovra 2022

13:27 Covid oggi Fvg, 418 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 10 novembre

13:16 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 10 novembre

13:06 Non solo Green pass, le misure nel mondo contro la 'pandemia dei non vaccinati'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Risen Energy announces the world premiere of PV module with high strength alloy steel frame

10 novembre 2021 | 14.04
LETTURA: 3 minuti

NINGBO, China, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy Co., Ltd, a leading, Tier 1 manufacturer of high-performance solar photovoltaic products, today announced the release of its superior PV module with high strength alloy steel frame.

In response to ongoing demand for carbon footprint reduction, from both customers and governments alike, Risen Energy has developed an alternate framing system to mitigate the inherent carbon footprint of aluminium. By using a mission optimised, coated alloyed steel, complete with a significant reduction in energy consumption during such steel production, Risen Energy has delivered a formidable result for both resilience and durability within this matchless product.

China's State Council recently released the Working Guidance for Carbon Dioxide Peaking and Carbon Neutrality in Full and Faithful Implementation of the New Development Philosophy. The guidance states that China plans to increase the share of non-fossil fuels in the primary energy consumption mix to approximately 25 per cent by 2030, by which time its total installed capacity of wind and solar power is expected to exceed 1200GW in addition to reaffirming the goal of carbon peak and carbon neutrality.

At COP26, 136 countries made net-zero pledges; 90% of the global economy is covered by net-zero commitments. Now, with more than 35 world leaders signing up to the Breakthrough Agenda, governments across the world will help dramatically scale and speed up the race to zero emissions and deliver the promise of the Paris Agreement.

The carbon neutrality mandate puts the onus on the photovoltaic sector to shift to raw materials with lower carbon emission and less energy consumption. Steel processing far outperforms the electrolytic aluminium equivalent in terms of carbon emission and energy consumption reduction; 13,500kWh of thermal power is required to produce one tonne of aluminium, equivalent to 11.2 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) whilst similarly, 4,500kWh of power and corresponding 1.8 tonnes CO2 is needed to produce one tonne of steel.

"Whatever your belief" expounded Mr. Sun, president of Risen Energy Co., Ltd. "environmental pollution and carbon dioxide emissions affect us all. It is simply not good enough for us to proclaim that we are making an impact of reduction of these elements by providing and using solar PV modules, we must do more. Moving to this uniquely constructed module is a step in the right direction."

Simply swapping out aluminium for steel of any type is not a simple exercise. Corrosion resistance, strength and cosmetic issues all need to be considered and evaluated. The high strength alloy steel frame looks, for all practical purposes, the same as the one made of aluminium, yet it out performs in strength, corrosion and weather resistance because of the use of corrosion-resistant zinc-aluminium-magnesium coating as well as Risen Energy's unique surface treatment technology. After more than a year of efforts in reliability testing and design optimization, Risen Energy's fully upgraded Titan series of modules has received IEC certification from the independent testing and certification organization TÜV SÜD, demonstrating that the upgraded series fully meets the needs of various application scenarios of PV power generating systems.

The application of the high strength alloy steel frame is a major step in Risen Energy's ongoing efforts to facilitate industry-grade optimization and transformation in response to industry trends and the country's goal of achieving carbon neutrality. For customers and end users alike, the performance of the company's exclusive patented high strength alloy steel frame stands out from the rest. 

Long Life, High Strength, Low Carbon Emission.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente ICT ICT Energia Energia Economia_E_Finanza Risen Energy Co. Ltd steel frame frame fotogramma
Vedi anche
News to go
Caso Eitan, mandato di cattura internazionale per nonno e autista
News to go
Covid Lazio, il bollettino: 773 contagi
News to go
Singapore contro i no vax, chi si ammala paga spese mediche
News to go
Covid, studio Bambin Gesù: latte materno stimola difese
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Aviaria, focolaio in allevamento di Ostia Antica
News to go
Risorse idriche, bando da 313 milioni contro sprechi
News to go
Covid Cina, la 'guerra al virus' della città di Heihe
News to go
Rdc, "portare periodo residenza in Italia necessario da 10 a 5 anni"
News to go
Borsellino, Cassazione: "Strage di mafia anche se zone d'ombra"
News to go
E' sempre Trento la città più green d'Italia
News to go
Covid, Europa nel pieno della quarta ondata
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza