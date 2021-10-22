Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 22 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 19:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:14 Papa Francesco alle suore: "Non fate le zitellone"

20:42 Serie A, Torino-Genoa 3-2

20:26 Manovra 2022 e pensioni, quota 100: governo cerca 1 miliardo in più

19:51 Nucleare, von der Leyen: "Ne abbiamo bisogno accanto a rinnovabili"

19:49 Superlega, governo si schiera con Uefa

19:39 Pensioni, Draghi: "Quota 100 non verrà rinnovata"

19:05 Codere Italia accende faro su violenza di genere durante la pandemia

18:53 In pandemia trascurato il sorriso, tornare a curare denti e bocca

18:43 Covid oggi Gb, oltre 49mila contagi e 180 morti in un giorno

18:38 Tedeschi (Sin): "Occorrono più neurologi e formazione più approfondita"

18:38 Baldwin spara sul set: "Non ci sono parole per esprimere il mio shock"

18:35 Banfi (Biogen Italia): "Aziende siano partner istituzioni in sfide neurologia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Risen Energy Heralds the Arrival of PV 7.0 Era

22 ottobre 2021 | 19.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The solar module maker hosts seminar on the technology behind and the applications for high-power modules

NINGBO, China, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The High-Power Modules Technology and Application Seminar organized by Risen Energy Co., Ltd. (Risen Energy), a leading maker of high-power modules in China, came to a successful conclusion in Kunming, Yunnan Province. During the seminar, key industry players including Risen Energy and Trina Solar, as well as well-known research and certification institutions, jointly explored the trends sweeping the sector and the next steps that need to be taken in light of those trends to assure industry growth for high-power modules in the context of China's goal of carbon neutrality. Wu Xuelin, senior manager of product management at Risen Energy, delivered the keynote speech "Outlook for the 700W+ Era: A Perfect Combination of Efficiency, Size and Technology" at the event. 

The goal of carbon neutrality and the subsequent release of a series of favorable policies highlight China's commitment to the renewable and sustainable energy sector and injected new momentum into the product roadmaps of Chinese PV makers. One of the key takeaways from an examination of the trends is that further reductions in the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) are the key to transformation of the entire PV industry. Wu stressed in the keynote speech that large-size, high-power modules based on the 210mm silicon wafer platform are the products that can maximize the reduction of LCOE and provide the next big push that the industry needs. Prospects for the sales of the products are expected to be even brighter, thanks to a series of favorable policies.

In June this year, Risen Energy launched NewT@N, the industry's first mass-produced solar module with up to 700W output and an overall module efficiency of 22.9 percent, heralding the arrival of the PV 7.0 era. As a shining example of Risen Energy's new low voltage, high current series, NewT@N carries higher loads, houses more installed capacity, increases power generation efficiency and cuts the number of accessories needed at installation while reducing costs. With a standardized design, NewT@N maximizes the convenience and value of ultra-high power modules and solutions during application. NewT@N also has the advantages of N-type cells such as an ultra-low temperature coefficient, excellent low-light performance and stability, making it a best-of-the-class product.

Spurred by Risen Energy's promotion, the 210mm silicon wafer has received much recognition among market players, as its stability and high yield have been proven through solid measurement data. The 600W+ Photovoltaic Open Innovation Ecological Alliance led by Risen Energy has established a top-down industry chain featuring the 210mm silicon wafer. Considering its high efficiency and yield, the 210mm silicon wafer has become the solution of choice for large power stations and county-level distributed solar PV projects.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN46240 en US Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente ICT ICT Energia Energia Energia Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Altro Risen Energy Heralds Era PV
Vedi anche
News to go
Energia, Draghi: "Difficile rinunciare subito al gas"
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Strage Bologna, Abbatino si rifiuta di parlare
News to go
Treviso, diplomi falsi per scalare graduatorie: 101 denunce
News to go
Migranti, Istat: "131.803 gli stranieri 'nuovi italiani' nel 2020"
News to go
Difesa e carriere, ragazze più ambiziose
News to go
Picasso, asta speciale da Sotheby's
News to go
Ruby Ter, Silvio Berlusconi assolto a Siena
News to go
Blitz anticamorra a Napoli, 40 misure cautelari
X Factor 2021, gIANMARIA conquista Emma con 'Mio fratello è figlio unico'
X Factor 2021, Erio emoziona Manuel Agnelli
News to go
Covid, Rt e incidenza in lieve aumento: monitoraggio Iss
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza