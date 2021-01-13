Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 13 Gennaio 2021
RiverMeadow becomes the only Cloud Migration Company to offer Platform Support for Google Cloud and GCVE to drive faster cloud onboarding

13 gennaio 2021 | 09.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LOS GATOS, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverMeadow Software Inc., a leading provider of Cloud Migration Services and Migration Platform Capability, today announced Platform support for migrations to Google Cloud. This now makes RiverMeadow the only Cloud Migration Platform to support automated migrations to both Google Cloud and Google Cloud VMware Engine (GCVE).

The Migration Platform offers a rich suite of features and capabilities to help customers plan, manage and execute their migration projects faster, more cost effectively and with lower risk than any other Migration Platform in the market.

Key benefits include:

"We have witnessed increasing demand and customer requests for our market-leading Platform to be extended to Google Cloud," states Jim Jordan, President and CEO of RiverMeadow. "There was a consistent message around a lack of migration platform options, inadequate capability and complexity of existing tools. We believe we have addressed these challenges."

RiverMeadow was recently fast-tracked to Google Premier Partner Status and was recently awarded VMware as a Service Expertise competency, a testament to the company's deep domain expertise.

About RiverMeadow Software Inc.

RiverMeadow provides a broad range of fixed-price Multi Cloud Migration Services and Product capability to dramatically reduce the time, cost and risk of moving physical, virtual and cloud-based workloads into and between public or private clouds.

