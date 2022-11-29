Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 29 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 07:12
comunicato stampa

RLWC2021 Concluded: CoinEx Witnesses the Big Moments as the Exclusive Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Partner

29 novembre 2022 | 06.51
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the official news, the Rugby League World Cup 2021 (RLWC2021) drew to a successful close on November 19, 2022. Over the last month or so, this peak event presented global rugby fans with many brilliant moments. Meanwhile, CoinEx,  the Exclusive Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Partner of the RLWC2021, also witnessed all the big moments of the athletes throughout the tournament.

England won the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup champion with a 28-24 triumph over France on November 18, 2022. The next day, Australia claimed the Rugby League World Cup title following a 30-10 victory over Samoa in the men's final. It is worth mentioning that Australia has won the men's Rugby League World Cup 11 times during the past 12 RLWCs.

Meanwhile, in the women's final held on the same day, Australia claimed a third-straight Rugby League World Cup title with an overwhelming 54-4 win over New Zealand. Australia dominated both men's and women's finals of the RLWC2021, putting a perfect end to this year's tournament.

Before the RLWC2021 started, CoinEx announced that it would become the Exclusive Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Partner of the global event to provide sponsorship, cheer for all athletes, and witness their glory on the rugby field.

As a world-renowned crypto exchange, CoinEx has earned extensive user recognition with easy-to-use products, fast and stable performance, and smooth trading experiences. Putting users first, CoinEx aims to make crypto trading easier and offer services available in multiple languages as the gateway for all users to the crypto world.

Available in 15 languages, including English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese, CoinEx now offers a versatile product family that covers fiat trading, spot trading, futures trading, margin trading, AMM, and financial services, and its easy-to-use, secure, and reliable crypto trading services benefit over 3 million users across more than 200 countries and regions. In addition, the exchange also features trading sections for BTC, BCH, and stablecoins, as well as 600+ first-rate, innovative cryptos, offering crypto users more trading options.

During the RLWC2021, CoinEx cheered for athletes with fans from all over the world. Together, the world witnessed athletes sparing no effort to accomplish their goals as they display "Beyond Limits" sportsmanship. CoinEx advocates the idea that "everyone is equal in the blockchain world", which echoes the spirit of fairness and equality, as well as the commitment to new accomplishments, championed by sports events.

Although the RLWC2021 has been rounded off, the spirit of equality and fairness jointly championed by CoinEx and sports events will continue. In the future, the exchange will keep improving user services while providing global users with easy-to-use crypto products, as well as convenient and fast trading experiences. CoinEx will deliver on its promise to offer global users equal, fair, and unrestricted access to crypto products and crypto investment.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957191/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rlwc2021-concluded-coinex-witnesses-the-big-moments-as-the-exclusive-cryptocurrency-trading-platform-partner-301688503.html

