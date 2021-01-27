Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 27 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 12:19
RMI, Energy Transitions Commission, We Mean Business, and World Economic Forum Co-Launch Mission Possible Partnership to Help Transform Heavy Industry and Transport

27 gennaio 2021 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GENEVA, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mission Possible Partnership (MPP), launched today at the Davos Agenda, is a new coalition formed by the Energy Transitions Commission, Rocky Mountain Institute, We Mean Business coalition, and the World Economic Forum. Backed by funding from the Bezos Earth Fund, Bloomberg Philanthropies, and Breakthrough Energy, MPP will accelerate the decarbonization of industries representing 30 percent of global emissions.

The MPP builds on the success of the Mission Possible Platform, which launched at the United Nations Secretary General's Climate Action Summit in 2019 and has grown from 30 companies in 2019 to 400. All of these companies are committed to working on concrete actions towards a net-zero future. 

MPP is centered on the idea that the Paris Agreement alone will not generate the solutions necessary to transition global supply chains and industrial processes. Country-centric strategies need to be complemented by action from global industries. MPP will help to mobilize resources, align across a greater number of organizations, and accelerate the Race to Zero. 

"The number of country commitments to net-zero emissions targets by 2050 has grown during 2020 and is significant," said Christoph Wolff, head of mobility, World Economic Forum. "Public, private cooperation across the transport and heavy industry sectors is crucial for the next phrase of action. The launch of the Mission Possible Partnership at the Davos Agenda will accelerate these efforts in the run-up to COP26 in November." 

MPP is supported by the Center for Climate-Aligned Finance, Ceres, the Climate Champions of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Global Maritime Forum, SYSTEMIQ, the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative, and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development. The International Energy Agency will provide guidance and input on various aspects of MPP's work, including engagement with governments and energy modelling. 

In late 2021, the Partnership will aim to showcase net-zero agreement breakthroughs in shipping, aviation, and steel. Within three years, it plans to help companies complete climate action agreements in these sectors as well as trucking, chemicals, cement, and aluminium. Within five years, the Partnership aims for clear shifts in investment patterns across these sectors and will be pursuing net-zero climate action agreements in additional sectors.

Learn more: https://missionpossiblepartnership.org/

Media inquiries: Alexandra Chin +1 9732620002 media@rmi.org

