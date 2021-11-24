Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 24 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 11:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:32 Imprese, alla Ceo Miriam Gualini il Premio GammaDonna

11:08 Scuola, gli studenti del liceo Righi occupato: "Basta, mostreremo di cosa abbiamo bisogno"

10:50 Moggi: "Almeno un anno per ricostruire la Juventus"

10:42 Strage Wisconsin, sono 6 le vittime: morto un bambino ferito

10:40 Super green pass Italia, tamponi: durata, lavoro, viaggi

10:40 Caso sextape Valbuena, Benzema condannato a un anno con la condizionale

10:37 Frana a Ginostra, appello a Musumeci 'Rischio isolamento'

10:09 Terza dose vaccino under 40, Gelmini: "Si valuta"

09:44 Covid quarta ondata, Oms: 51mila morti in ultima settimana

09:37 Super green pass è necessario? E Cacciari sbotta - Video

09:36 Spazio, missione Dart con microsatellite italiano per deviare asteroide

08:43 Musumeci: "Sì obbligo vaccinale, Stato ha diritto-dovere sospendere libertà individuali"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

RoboMarkets Adds Fractional Shares to R StocksTrader Along with Over 500 New Instruments

24 novembre 2021 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboMarkets, a European regulated broker and a provider of investment services to clients from Europe, announced the latest updates to its proprietary multi-asset platform, R StocksTrader. The updates include fractional shares, over 500 new assets, eight additional languages, and an enhanced mobile application. All the new features are already available to clients.

One of the most important updates introduced to the platform is the addition of fractional shares. Trading fractional shares will enable RoboMarkets clients to invest in securities with less money. Moreover, clients are given opportunities to diversify their investment portfolios by acquiring fractional shares of a wider range of companies.

Kiryl Kirychenka, Product Manager at RoboMarkets, says: "Congratulations to all R StocksTrader users. This is the feature many of our clients wanted us to add to the platform. RoboMarkets clients now have more opportunities for investments and diversification that were not available before. The ability to invest in precise ratios gives you complete portfolio control and enhanced rebalancing options."

With fractional shares, you can buy a "slice" of stock that represents a partial share. For example, you can buy 1.5 or 1.05 of an Amazon share, or any other company available on the platform. Meanwhile, the minimum order volume remains the same – one share.

The R StocksTrader platform offers over 12,000 instruments for trading, including more than 3,000 stocks, indices, ETFs, and CFDs.

What other updates have been introduced to R StocksTrader?

1. Over 500 new trading instruments, such as Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN), Lucid Group Inc (LCID), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B), Udemy Inc. (UDMY), and others.

2. Eight additional languages: Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, Italian, Norwegian, Romanian, and Swedish.

3. Improvements of the mobile version, which mostly affected further integration with a user's Members Area:

The app can be downloaded from these links: R StocksTrader App iOSR StocksTrader App Android.

About RoboMarkets

RoboMarkets is an investment company, operating under CySEC licence No. 191/13. RoboMarkets offers investment services in European countries by providing access to its proprietary trading platforms to traders who work on financial markets. Find out more about the Company's products and activities on www.robomarkets.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1479513/RoboMarkets_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
new assets multi asset platform attività asset
Vedi anche
News to go
Frontex, arrivi migranti in Ue saliti del 70%
News to go
Concorrenza, da Antitrust multe per Apple ed Amazon
News to go
Clima, eventi estremi in aumento in Italia
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Suicidio assistito, la nota della Pontificia Accademia per la Vita
Nesw to go
Trasporti, domani sciopero nazionale taxi
News to go
Suicidio assistito, primo storico sì in Italia
News to go
Baby gang in Lombardia, rapine e spedizioni punitive
News to go
Covid Europa, Oms: si rischiano 2 milioni di morti entro marzo
News to go
Terremoti, 41 anni fa il sisma che devastò l'Irpinia
News to go
Vaccino Covid, ok alla terza dose dopo 5 mesi
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 22 novembre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza