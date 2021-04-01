Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 01 Aprile 2021
RoboMarkets Increases the Number of Trading Servers for Its Clients

01 aprile 2021 | 12.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the furtherance of improvement of server resources and expansion of trading opportunities for its clients, RoboMarkets has launched 2 news servers for processing MT4 data. New servers will operate with two of the company's most popular account types, Pro-Standard and ECN.

RoboMarkets Logo (PRNewsfoto/RoboMarkets)

Due to a constant increase in client base, RoboMarkets has enabled 2 new servers (Pro-3 and ECN-2) for the MetaTrader 4 platform. As a result, the load will be equally divided between all servers, thus increasing their stability and helping us in achieving our goal, providing our clients with quality services and the opportunity to trade as comfortably and quickly as possible.

The company's new servers offer clients to open accounts of Pro and ECN types.

Pro-Standard is a popular account type with optimal trading conditions, which is suitable for traders with any experience.

ECN is an account type for experienced traders, who prefer the best trading conditions available (the tightest spreads, high execution speed, and liquidity).

Denis Golomedov, Chief Marketing Officer at RoboMarkets, is commenting: "We're taking all but impossible steps to manage client needs should it be asset safety assurance, the convenience of investment products, or faster execution of their orders. New servers will help to maintain a stable trading environment with short delays for the company's growing international client base."

About RoboMarkets

RoboMarkets is an investment company with the CySEC license No. 191/13. RoboMarkets offers investment services in many European countries by providing traders, who work in financial markets, with access to its proprietary trading platforms. More detailed information about the company's products and services can be found at robomarkets.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1479513/RoboMarkets_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
New servers will server resources server trading
