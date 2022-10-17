Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 17 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:16
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:18 A Mirabilandia progetti didattici per il 2023, 20 percorsi formativi per studenti illustrati a 580 docenti

16:07 Clima, Axa al fianco di Vision Think Tank per la 1a Dolomite conference

16:06 Russia, strage di soldati nella base di Belgorod

16:04 Incontro con Meloni, Berlusconi arrivato a Roma

15:51 Il Collegio 7, al via domani nuova edizione

15:48 Fabio Canino: "Colpa omofobo a presidenza Camera è del Pd"

15:22 Covid oggi Lazio, 1.637 contagi e 5 morti. A Roma 1.041 nuovi casi

15:20 Ucraina, Elia Putzolu è il terzo foreign fighter italiano ucciso

15:19 Governo, incontro Meloni-Berlusconi: anche il sosia del Cav in via della Scrofa

15:18 Covid oggi Calabria, 326 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 17 ottobre

15:03 Listeriosi, 72 casi "ma non c'è allarme"

14:53 Bper punta su giovani generazioni, presentato 'B-education, idee che valgono'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Robot Vacuum with Dreame Technology's latest Obstacle Avoidance Technology will be available in Europe October

17 ottobre 2022 | 13.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a fast-growing company leading in smart home cleaning appliances recently debuted its latest robot vacuum, DreameBot L10s Pro. As an upgrade of the 2021 Red Dot Design Award-winning robot vacuum cleaner Dreame Bot L10 Pro, it is optimized with more advanced obstacle avoidance technology to provide intelligent cleaning.

As robot vacuum cleaners are getting increasingly popular in the market, indicators such as suction power and runtime are commonly considered in choosing products. However, the ability to detect and avoid obstacles is overlooked. According to Dreame Technology's market research, one of the top pain points of the current robot vacuum is getting stuck due to objects like cables and slippers.

DreameBot L10s Pro has successfully solved this problem through its advanced obstacle avoidance technology. Equipped with 3D structured light and a self-developed SLAM algorithm, DreameBot L10s Pro uses high-precision obstacle avoidance technology to identify and avoid obstacles of lower height, like shoes and blocks, and also prevent collision with higher height obstacles, like table legs and chair legs. Precise mapping technology also enables it to check the room's condition, allowing it to handle unexpected issues like spills.

L10s Pro has also improved its response to different floor conditions. L10s Pro is equipped with stronger vacuuming capabilities and hardware than the L10 Pro. With 5,300Pa of suction pressure, rubber brushes, and a 450mL large dust collection box, L10s Pro has robust cleaning capabilities, particularly in regards to hair — a huge benefit for families with pets. Compared to the L10 Pro, the L10s Pro's mops have also been upgraded to enable it to handle more complex hard floor cleaning. There are two rotary mops on the bottom of L10s Pro that spin at high speeds to provide impressive scrubbing. And with a 190mL detachable water tank, L10s Pro can cover a larger cleaning area than it's predecessor. Finally, ultrasonic sensing enables it to accurately identify rugs and carpets and keep them dry by raising its mop pads.

Unlike the L10s Ultra, L10s Pro is a standalone product and is not compatible with the base station of L10s Ultra.

DreameBot L10s Pro will be available on Amazon from October 25 with a price of €599. Buyers can enjoy a €100 discount until November 7. 

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreametech is an innovative consumer product company focusing on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter.

For more information, please visit: https://www.dreametech.com/  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1922285/banner.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/robot-vacuum-with-dreame-technologys-latest-obstacle-avoidance-technology-will-be-available-in-europe-october-301650692.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro ICT ICT Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Altro its latest robot Vacuum Red Dot Design Award winning smart home cleaning automa
Vedi anche
News to go
Cina, avanti con la politica 'Zero Covid'
News to go
Roma, oggi vertice Meloni-Berlusconi
News to go
Draghi a Egonu: "Orgoglio italiano, vincerà ancora in azzurro"
News to go
Ucraina sotto attacco, droni kamikaze su Kiev
News to go
Energia, domani via libera a nuovo pacchetto proposte Ue
News to go
Foggia, scoperti 397 falsi braccianti agricoli
News to go
Xi: "Riunificazione con Taiwan va realizzata"
News to go
Nato, esercitazione fino al 30 ottobre per deterrenza nucleare
News to go
Clima, nuovo allarme Onu
News to go
Caro energia, a rischio la stagione dello sci
News to go
Siccità, nel 2023 potrebbe mancare lo zucchero
News to go
Energia, Gentiloni: "Verso tetti temporanei a prezzo gas"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza