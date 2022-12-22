Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 22 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:43
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:28 Miss Italia, Lavinia Abate cita Seneca e dice: "Vorrei diventare cantautrice"

16:20 Rigassificatore Piombino, Tar Lazio respinge istanza sospensiva

16:12 Manovra 2023, 43 modifiche e stralcio 450 mln a comuni: le richieste della Rgs

16:10 "Miserabili", l'attacco di Giachetti al M5S - Video

16:06 Fidanzati siciliani trovati morti in Inghilterra, arrestato 21enne

15:50 Nanomateriali per la transizione energetica, nasce la startup X-nano dell'Iit

15:48 Doppio festeggiamento a 'UnoMattina', Ossini e il programma nati lo stesso giorno

15:44 Covid oggi Lazio, 1.735 contagi e 13 morti: 844 casi a Roma

15:42 Ucraina, a Kherson 36 tombe con persone uccise durante occupazione

15:32 È morto Mauro Sabbione, anima elettronica dei Matia Bazar

15:32 Manovra, Renzi vs Meloni: "Nel 2019 attaccava Conte, ora fa stesse schifezze" - Video

15:01 Giachetti contro M5S e Conte: "Siete miserabili" - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

RodRadar's Live Dig Radar® Deployed for the First Time by a US-based Contractor

22 dicembre 2022 | 14.09
LETTURA: 3 minuti

The groundbreaking excavation technology for eliminating underground utility strikes is being deployed at several major sites by pioneering construction firm Haskell, which was also an early investor in RodRadar

RINATYA, Israel, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RodRadar, developers of groundbreaking sensor technology for detecting underground hazards, announced today that Florida-based Haskell has become the first contractor in the United States to deploy the company's debut product, LDR Excavate™. Haskell, a pioneering architecture, engineering and construction firm, was an early investor in RodRadar and has now also become one of its premier customers.

"RodRadar's Live Dig Radar® technology is a game changer," said Cutler Knupp, Managing Director of Haskell's innovation and venture capital arm, Dysruptek. "We've validated that the solution does exactly what it says it does. The accuracy has been impeccable, and it's already helping Haskell to identify subsurface conditions that we were not aware of before."

Fully integrated into the excavator bucket, the LDR Excavate brings RodRadar's unique high-resolution ground-penetrating radar imaging into the operator's cabin during excavation and earthworks projects. The only solution of its kind, LDR Excavate provides real-time, precision data on the location of underground utility infrastructure, automatically and directly alerting the excavator's operator with easy-to-understand notifications. This prevents costly utility damage and increases construction site safety, as well as improving project efficiency.

Haskell is incorporating LDR Excavate into construction projects at several locations, including Miller Electric Center. Haskell is general contractor on the nearly $130 million facility, which will serve as the Jacksonville Jaguars new training arena. 

Lance Simons, Haskell Vice President of Safety & Quality, commented, "We were able to verify where the utilities are and then know at exactly what depths they were buried. We watched LDR Excavate perform in real time and it is extremely user-friendly for the operator. It is very promising." 

Underground infrastructure damage costs the construction industry over $100 billion annually, including billions invested in less effective mitigation methods, with utility strikes during excavation causing dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries. Live Dig Radar is a dramatic improvement over current widespread excavation technologies and processes, overcoming their inherent limitations.

"This problem plagues the entire industry across the globe. We finally have an opportunity to completely eliminate strikes - this is very exciting," Knupp said. "We're pushing toward a future when LDR buckets will be available at your local equipment distributor and on every project site as a new standard."

Moshe Dalman, CEO and co-founder of RodRadar, said of the new US deployment of LDR Excavate, "RodRadar is pleased to be continuing its collaboration with Dysruptek and Haskell. Their savvy and experienced team is the right group to team up with as we bring a truly disruptive product to the field. We are looking forward to a long and successful relationship as we modernize, improve and enhance excavation efficiency, safety and workflows."

Looking further down the road, Dalman added, "Our imaging technology and analysis was designed to serve as the platform for a host of future services and solutions. LDR-based features, capabilities and standalone products can be leveraged and adapted to address similar needs in other markets. We are ushering in a whole new ecosystem."

About RodRadar

RodRadar offers a unique and unprecedented technology platform, which automatically detects underground utility infrastructure in real time, on location, without the need for expert analysis. RodRadar's proprietary and patented ground penetrating radar technology, Live Dig Radar®, along with its line of products, facilitates a new ecosystem of synergetic services and solutions that are set to modernize excavation, increase operator safety, improve productivity, and introduce project efficiencies.

About Haskell

Haskell delivers more than $1 billion annually in Architecture, Engineering, Construction (AEC) and Consulting solutions to assure certainty of outcome for complex capital projects worldwide. Haskell is a global, fully integrated, single-source design-build and EPC firm with over 2,000 highly specialized, in-house design, construction and administrative professionals across industrial and commercial markets. With 20+ office locations around the globe, Haskell is a trusted partner for global and emerging clients.

Media Contact:Caty PearlCaty@pearlcom.co.il+972-54-808-1020

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1973382/RodRadar_Live_Dig_Radar.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rodradars-live-dig-radar-deployed-for-the-first-time-by-a-us-based-contractor-301709037.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza utility strikes an early investor in RodRadar utility RodRadar's
Vedi anche
Sanremo 2023, la reazione di Giorgia allo scherzo di Fiorello - Video
News to go
Zelensky negli Usa, la reazione di Mosca
News to go
Scadenze fiscali, ultimi giorni per versare acconto Iva 2022
News to go
Covid in Cina, la preoccupazione dell'Oms
News to go
Zelensky al Congresso Usa: “L’Ucraina vive e combatte"
News to go
Ita, nuovo Dpcm per velocizzare procedure cessione
News to go
Droga, diretto in Sicilia con 6 kg cocaina: arrestato a Reggio Calabria
News to go
Natale 2022, come sarà per gli italiani
News to go
Twitter, Musk si dimetterà una volta trovato successore
News to go
Ucraina, Putin: "La Russia pronta a schierare i missili ipersonici"
News to go
Qatargate, Panzeri tira in ballo Cozzolino
News to go
Reddito di cittadinanza in contanti con commissione del 15%: un arresto a Milano
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza