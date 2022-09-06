Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 06 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:20
comunicato stampa

Rohit Sharma Named Senior Vice President of Global Workskills

06 settembre 2022 | 17.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ETS President and CEO Amit Sevak announced that Rohit Sharma will join ETS as Senior Vice President of Global Workskills. In his new role, Sharma will help ETS scale its offerings for upskilling and workskills development for professionals seeking career advancement and mobility. He will oversee all aspects of this new division, from sales and marketing to product and operations, with an emphasis on long-term goals, growth, profit and return on investment.

"Rohit possesses a keen understanding that education spans an individual's lifetime, continuing well beyond high school, college or even an advanced degree," says Sevak. "We're incredibly fortunate to leverage his leadership and expertise at this pivotal moment as ETS seeks to provide critical solutions to help businesses close the gap between vacancies and finding employees with the right set of workplace skills."

Sharma previously served as the COO of ThriveDX (formerly HackerU), a leader in digital skills training. He was responsible for driving product design and development, operational delivery and learner outcomes.

"The future of our workforce, companies and industries depends upon our ability to keep the skills of employees sharp so that we can better compete, drive growth and spur innovation," says Sharma. "I look forward to helping ETS become a leader in enhancing the skill sets of working professionals so that they, and the companies they work for, grow and reach their fullest potential."

Sharma has over two decades of international experience across a range of sectors including higher education, training, certification and workforce development. His previous professional experience includes serving as president and managing director of ACAMS (previously, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adtalem Global Education) and CEO of INTI Education Group. Early in his career, he also served as a management consultant with the Boston Consulting Group.

Sharma has a bachelor's degree in engineering from IIT Kanpur in India and an MBA from the University of Virginia's Darden Business School.

About ETSAt ETS, we advance quality and equity in education for people worldwide by creating assessments based on rigorous research. ETS serves individuals, educational institutions and government agencies by providing customized solutions for teacher certification, English language learning, and elementary, secondary and postsecondary education, and by conducting education research, analysis and policy studies. Founded as a nonprofit in 1947, ETS develops, administers and scores more than 50 million tests annually — including the TOEFL® and TOEIC® tests, the GRE® tests and The Praxis Series® assessments — in more than 180 countries, at over 9,000 locations worldwide. www.ets.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1891130/ETS_Logo_navy_gold_300___Copy_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1891168/Rohit_Sharma_ID_974942ea2088.jpg 

 

