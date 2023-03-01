Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
19:40
comunicato stampa

Roobet Announces Partnership with Entertainment Legend Snoop Dogg

01 marzo 2023 | 18.40
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Roobet's new Chief Ganjaroo Officer (CGO) is going to change the crypto casino game.

LONDON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roobet, the pioneering entertainment brand and one of the world's fastest-growing crypto casinos, is thrilled to announce that it will be partnering with international superstar Snoop Dogg. 

Snoop Dogg - music legend, entrepreneur, and newly-appointed Chief Ganjaroo at Roobet - will be partnering with Roobet and its parent company Raw Entertainment as they both seek to transform the future of the online entertainment industry. The partnership will bring together Snoop's vast global reach and industry expertise with Roobet's innovative technology and eye for the crypto frontier. As a well established denizen of the metaverse and collector of digital real estate, the partnership represents Snoop's latest venture into the web3 space. 

"Turns out, I've been a kangaroo this entire time," said Snoop Dogg. "These guys are doing something different. This partnership just feels natural, and we're going to blaze a trail for the future of online entertainment. I been sayin' Roooooo for a long time now - they bring the ultimate player experience, we share the love of doing new things, and we care about our fans - so together we're gonna change the game and do it better than it's ever been done." 

Roobet co-founder Matt Duea added: "Since day one, our mission has been to push the boundaries of what a gaming brand can be, and Snoop's a real visionary. Together, we're going to truly revolutionize the online entertainment experience. Our community means everything to us, and we're committed to providing them with the most exciting and immersive online casino experience out there. With Snoop by our side, the future of digital entertainment is looking brighter than ever. Get ready!"

Together, Snoop and Roobet are reimagining the way the worlds of entertainment and iGaming intersect, combining Snoop's three decades of industry expertise in show business and Roobet's innovation and passion for pursuing fun on the digital frontier. "You already know what happens when the Dogg is on it," said Snoop, as this next step in his relationship with Roobet promises to shake up the industry and bring players a one-of-a-kind gaming experience.

To celebrate the partnership's launch, Roobet and Snoop are planning loads of fun ways to get the whole community involved, including: a $100,000 cash prize raffle with grand prizes including meet-and-greets, backstage passes to Snoop's shows, exciting welcome offers for new users, and much more. Eligible participants can visit roobet.com to join, or roobet.fun which is coming soon.

Roobet has taken the world by storm since its inception in 2019 as a pioneering lifestyle brand powered by the innovation behind blockchain technology and web3. Founded by gamers and enjoyed by crypto crusaders around the world, Roobet aims to push the boundaries of what an online casino can be while embracing the values of the next generation of players. This partnership with Snoop Dogg is testament to its commitment to delivering best-in-class entertainment experiences and blazing a trail for a new era of digital fun. 

More details on the partnership and its initiatives will be announced in the coming weeks.

ABOUT ROOBET

Roobet is the bellwether of the disruptive & explosive crypto industry, and is celebrated in the crypto and gaming spheres as we see a tidal shift in gaming from offline to online. As one of the world's fastest growing fully-licensed crypto casinos - providing a next-generation entertainment experience on an innovative and secure platform accessible to eligible gamers worldwide,  Roobet  offers over 3,300+ games from world class iGaming studios, a fully-featured Sportsbook, plus original IP. What started as a niche casino for crypto enthusiasts has hit the mainstream, with over 3 billion wagers abroad. With over 300M views on TikTok, the drumbeat from Gen Z and Millennials is building - Roobet is a casino "for the internet, by the internet".

A division of Raw Entertainment B.V., Roobet has a mission to advance everyday applications of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology, while also supporting the content creator economy from which it was born. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013543/Snoop_Dogg_x_Roobet.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/roobet-announces-partnership-with-entertainment-legend-snoop-dogg-301759861.html

