Lunedì 05 Giugno 2023
comunicato stampa

RoslinCT and Lykan Bioscience Announce Integration to Establish Global Advanced Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Service Offerings

05 giugno 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

EDINBURGH, U.K. and BOSTON, U.S., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RoslinCT and Lykan Bioscience, two leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) in the Cell and Gene Therapy industry, announce their integration, creating a unified business that will operate under the RoslinCT brand. The integration, facilitated by GHO Capital, a global investment firm, aims to establish a dominant player in the Advanced Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO market.

Drawing on a rich heritage and expertise, RoslinCT brings together a legacy of groundbreaking achievements. RoslinCT traces its roots back to the historic cloning of Dolly the Sheep at the Roslin Institute within the University of Edinburgh (UK) in 1997, which garnered worldwide interest. RoslinCT was established in 2006 to translate this cutting-edge science and apply it to the development of human medicines.

RoslinCT, as one of the first in the world to produce clinical-grade human pluripotent stem cells, has a strong focus on science and innovation. In collaboration with our partners, RoslinCT is supporting the development of cell therapies based on a broad range of cell types with the most advanced program being the first CRISPR-edited stem cell-based therapy for a major disease currently pending marketing authorization.

Under the leadership of Peter Coleman in the UK and Patrick Lucy in the US, the newly formed organization will offer a comprehensive range of services, including process development, analytical testing, clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing, and cGMP iPSC cell line development, gene editing, and differentiation. These services will empower Cell and Gene Therapy developers to advance their products through clinical trials and bring them to market.

Peter Coleman, CEO of RoslinCT, emphasized the combined global capabilities, stating, "Throughout its history, RoslinCT has prided itself on not overpromising, but delivering, on behalf of its partners, Advanced Cell and Gene products acceptable to regulators around the world. Our proven experience in Cell and Gene Therapy, coupled with our combined global capabilities, will provide our partners with superior service and support as we continue to advance life-saving therapies worldwide."

Patrick Lucy, President and CEO of Lykan Bioscience, expressed his enthusiasm for the integration, stating, "We are thrilled about the integration of two leading organizations in the Advanced Cell and Gene Therapy space, resulting in 22 cGMP processing suites, enhanced expertise, resources, and transatlantic cGMP manufacturing capabilities to support the development and commercialization of Advanced Cell and Gene Therapies worldwide."

The state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in Edinburgh, Scotland, and Boston, USA, will remain operational under the RoslinCT brand, with plans for further capacity expansion on both sides of the Atlantic, to meet the global growing demand for Advanced Cell and Gene Therapy manufacturing services.

For more information, please visit the company's new website at www.roslinct.com.

About RoslinCT

RoslinCT is a leading global contract development and manufacturing services organization (CDMO) focused on Advanced Cell and Gene Therapies. Established in 2006 and built upon the groundbreaking technology cloning of Dolly the Sheep at the Roslin Institute in 1997, RoslinCT has harnessed cutting-edge science to advance the development of human medicines. With a remarkable heritage in the field, the company has achieved significant milestones, including being among the first in the world to produce clinical-grade human pluripotent stem cells and advancing the first CRISPR edited stem cell-based therapy for a major disease to marketing authorization.

Equipped with 22 purpose-built cGMP cell therapy processing suites in Edinburgh, Scotland, and Hopkinton, Massachusetts, RoslinCT provides innovative process and analytical development, cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing for a range of cell types for both autologous and allogeneic processes, and cGMP iPSC cell line development, gene editing, and differentiation.

With tailored CDMO solutions, RoslinCT enables partners to efficiently progress from development to commercialization and deliver life-saving Cell and Gene Therapies worldwide. Discover more about our services at www.roslinct.com.

Media Contact Information:

Carrie ZhangSenior Director of MarketingRoslinCTE-mail: carrie.zhang@roslinct.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2092132/RoslinCT_Lykan_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/roslinct-and-lykan-bioscience-announce-integration-to-establish-global-advanced-cell-and-gene-therapy-cdmo-service-offerings-301841614.html

