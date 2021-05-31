Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 31 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 22:49
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:49 Brusca libero, Maria Falcone: "Umanamente addolorata ma legge va rispettata"

22:42 Brusca libero, Meloni: "Vergogna per Italia intera"

22:29 Brusca libero, Rita Dalla Chiesa: "Vergogna di Stato"

22:02 Sondaggi politici: Lega e Fratelli d'Italia salgono, Pd e M5S giù

21:32 Mafia, Giovanni Brusca torna libero: lascia il carcere dopo 25 anni

21:26 Galli: "Previsioni sbagliate? Nessun mea culpa"

20:50 Varianti Covid, da Alpha a Delta: Oms le rinomina con alfabeto greco

20:26 Roland Garros, Osaka si ritira: "Stress e ansia quando parlo con i media"

19:56 Comunali Roma, Meloni lancia Michetti e cita Pulp Fiction: "E' Mr Wolf dei sindaci"

19:36 Covid Francia, altri 126 morti ma giù terapie intensive e ricoveri

19:26 Mafia, processo annullato: boss tornano liberi

19:02 Funivia Mottarone, sciolta prognosi del piccolo Eitan: domani lascia rianimazione

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Rotary-Club Wien-Ring: Premio Leonardo da Vinci awarded to Alma Deutscher

31 maggio 2021 | 12.26
LETTURA: 2 minuti

VIENNA, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, May 29, 2021, the Rotary Club Vienna-Ring awarded the prestigious Premio Leonardo da Vinci to Alma Deutscher, composer and piano and violin virtuoso, at the Palais Todesco which is next to the State Opera House in Vienna.

Alma Deutscher is 16 years old and has already composed a full-length opera "Cinderella", a piano concerto and a violin concerto. She has lived in Vienna since 2018, and has been inspired here to write compositions such as her original Siren Sound Waltz.

The award was handed over to Alma Deutscher by Mr. Wolfgang Sobotka, President of the Austrian Parliament, himself a practicing musician and a Rotarian. Laudators were the Director of the Vienna State Opera, Mr. Bogdan Roščić, and Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

The Premio Leonardo da Vinci is awarded by 11 European Rotary clubs to young artists or scientists. The only condition is that the laureate must not be older than 35.

Premio President Wulf Gordian Hauser said: "At the age of 16, Alma Deutscher is the youngest prize winner ever in the 46-year history of the Premio. We wanted to honor Alma Deutscher's exceptional talent and express what a joy it is for Austria that Alma Deutscher's family has moved to Vienna."

In addition to the Vienna-Ring club, the Rotary clubs that award the annual prize are Florence, Athens, Tours, Madrid, London, Dublin, Brussels, Amsterdam, Würzburg and Copenhagen. In most cases, these are the oldest Rotary clubs in each country. The annual prize of €12,000 is endowed by all eleven clubs together.

Premio President Wulf Gordian Hauser commented: "The Premio Leonardo da Vinci is a good example of the Rotarian idea of helping, in this case by supporting young artists and scientists. It's especially important that this is a very European project which includes our friends from the UK."

- Picture is available at AP Images ( http://www.apimages.com ) -

For inquiries, contact Wulf Gordian Hausertel. +43 664 301 81 12 email: wgh@hauserpartners.com

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Palais Todesco which prestigious Premio Leonardo da Vinci Vienna Premio Leonardo da Vinci
Vedi anche
Ndrangheta, incendio per convincere il negoziante a vendere: 2 arresti
Funivia Mottarone, Tadini lascia il carcere: va ai domiciliari
Letta: "Con Salvini lavoriamo per Italia, alle elezioni ci divideremo"
Carla Fracci, feretro lascia chiesa San Marco tra applausi
Vaccino covid 12-15 anni, Palù: "Da Aifa ok dopo via libera Ema"
Fracci, l'omaggio del tram Atm
Prometteva di intervenire sul DNA umano, denunciata sedicente guaritrice
Giorgetti: "Nuova Alitalia partirà dopo l'estate"
Assalti ai bancomat con gli escavatori, 18 misure cautelari
Funivia Mottarone, procuratore: "Fermati consapevoli da settimane del guasto"
Caso Regeni, legale famiglia: "Strada lunga, ma inizio di verità"
Funivia Mottarone, procuratore: "Nel video gli ultimi metri della cabina"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza