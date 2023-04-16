Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 16 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 15:26
comunicato stampa

Royal Commission for AlUla announces Dar Tantora by The House Hotel, an authentic hospitality experience in AlUla Old Town

16 aprile 2023 | 11.41
LETTURA: 3 minuti

AlUla, Saudi Arabia, April 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its Journey Through Time master plan, the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) will further expand the accommodation offering in AlUla with Dar Tantora by The House Hotel, an immersive and authentic hospitality experience in AlUla Old Town. Dar Tantora will also house a pool and spa as well as a restaurant and café.

RCU is developing the 30-room landmark property by restoring several historical mud-brick buildings using contemporary engineering methods and time-honoured techniques. The development will showcase the Old Town village as a vibrant cultural hub. The rooms will be adorned with traditional décor, furniture and artistic accents, incorporating storytelling elements that capture the area's intangible heritage. Local artisans received specialised training to participate in the restoration endeavours.

The project reflects RCU's comprehensive efforts to revive AlUla Old Town with tourism as the engine of development and job creation. RCU is driven by an ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability in its comprehensive regeneration efforts, including the Sustainability Charter that governs each project's economic, social and environmental impacts. For delivering on this vision, AlUla Old Town was recognised by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation as a "Best Tourism Village" in 2022.

John Northen, Vice President- Head of Hotels and Resorts, Royal Commission for AlUla, said, "Dar Tantora by The House Hotel will allow guests to live the rich heritage of the AlUla Old Town historical village. Steeped in the past yet embracing progress, this hotel encapsulates RCU's vision for a diverse range of accommodations as we continue to deliver on our plans for more than 5,000 keys by 2030."

"We take immense pride in operating Dar Tantora by The House Hotel, a location that seamlessly weaves AlUla Old Town's cultural legacy with the comfort of modern luxury. At Kerten Hospitality, our dedication to delivering exceptional guest experiences resonates with RCU's objective of creating harmonious communities, and we eagerly look forward to playing a significant role in the region's development," said Marloes Knippenberg, CEO, Kerten Hospitality.

Noted for editors:

It is always AlUla / not Al-Ula

About the Royal Commission for AlUla

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) was established by royal decree in July 2017 to preserve and develop AlUla, a region of outstanding natural and cultural significance in north-west Saudi Arabia. RCU's long-term plan outlines a responsible, sustainable, and sensitive approach to urban and economic development that preserves the area's natural and historic heritage while establishing AlUla as a desirable location to live, work, and visit. This encompasses a broad range of initiatives across archaeology, tourism, culture, education, and the arts, reflecting a commitment to meeting the economic diversification, local community empowerment, and heritage preservation priorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 programme.

For more images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1_1oQZT11gnDDy1f5uOhj9OFEpii6LfFI

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2055109/Dar_Tantora_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2055110/Dar_Tantora_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2055107/Dar_Tantora_3.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2055108/Dar_Tantora_4.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2055106/Dar_Tantora_5.jpg

 

 

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/royal-commission-for-alula-announces-dar-tantora-by-the-house-hotel-an-authentic-hospitality-experience-in-alula-old-town-301798341.html

