Martedì 16 Agosto 2022
comunicato stampa

ROYAL COMMISSION FOR ALULA WELCOMES TWO ARABIAN LEOPARD CUBS

16 agosto 2022 | 16.48
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Birth marks a significant milestone in saving the critically endangered species

ALULA, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) announces the birth of two Arabian leopard cubs, in a milestone moment for RCU's conservation captive-breeding program.

The cubs, now part of our pride of Arabian Leopards, were born in a captive-breeding programme at the Arabian Leopard Breeding Center in Taif, Saudi Arabia

The leopard's habitat, which formerly spanned the Arabian Peninsula and reached into the Levant, is now restricted to three countries: Saudi Arabia, Oman and Yemen. While species numbers are estimated as fewer than 200 in the wild after centuries of habitat loss and poaching.

Through RCU's captive breeding program and conservation initiatives, which aim to restore the population through the breeding programme and prepare a suitable habitat in which the leopards can thrive, the species will eventually be reintroduced into the wilderness in the mountains of AlUla.

To learn more, visit https://www.rcu.gov.sa/en/meetourcub

Note to editors:

It is always AlUla / not Al-Ula

About the Royal Commission for AlUla

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) was established by royal decree in July 2017 to preserve and develop AlUla, a region of outstanding natural and cultural significance in north-west Saudi Arabia. RCU's long-term plan outlines a responsible, sustainable, and sensitive approach to urban and economic development, that preserves the area's natural and historic heritage, while establishing AlUla as a desirable location to live, work, and visit. This encompasses a broad range of initiatives across archaeology, tourism, culture, education, and the arts, reflecting a commitment to meeting the economic diversification, local community empowerment, and heritage preservation priorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 programme.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1879246/Royal_Commission_for_AlUla_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1879247/Royal_Commission_for_AlUla_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1879245/Royal_Commission_for_AlUla_3.jpg

 

 

 

 

