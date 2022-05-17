Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 17 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 15:46
comunicato stampa

Royce Thomas joins as President and Chief Business Officer of CtrlS

17 maggio 2022 | 14.30
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Will play a key role in enhancing the company's global footprint

HYDERABAD, India, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Royce Thomas, an industry veteran and a senior leader from the global data center, cloud technology and telecommunications industries has joined CtrlS as President and Chief Business Officer (CBO). He comes with over 30 years of rich experience in global account management, strategic planning, channel development, business development, redefining business models, designing and selling solutions across enterprises and hyperscalers.

Mr. Royce joins us from Equinix, where he served as Senior Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Global Account Management. Earlier, he held senior leadership roles at Level 3 Communications and Sprint.

As President and Chief Business Officer, Mr. Royce will work closely with the board and leadership team to craft the company's growth vision and strategy for expansion into global markets, enhance the market share, bottom-line and establish CtrlS as a preferred choice of Fortune 500 global multinationals.

Mr. Royce Thomas, said, "I am excited to join CtrlS, Asia's largest rated-4 hyperscale data center and a preferred choice of Fortune 500 global multinationals. It is my belief that my experience and expertise, when combined with the infrastructure, good-will, innovations, and brand trust enjoyed by CtrlS will pave the way for consolidation of market share across strategic regions around the globe. My passion for serving customers will serve our base and attract new customers, enhance market share, in addition to becoming a preferred service provider among hyperscalers, enterprises, and all mission-critical applications. I am eagerly seeking to meet customers and teammates as we work together to create value for all the stakeholders including employees in my role as President and Chief Business Officer." 

CtrlS is expanding its data center facilities across India rapidly and will be playing a key role in providing edge services across the country and the world. Today, the company is trusted by 60 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals including leading brands such as Exxon Mobil, Disney, Daimler Chrysler, Samsung, Sumitomo Corporation, SAP, Deloitte, BMW, Philips, FedEx, Uber, Vodafone, Bloomberg among others. The company is now extending its data center footprint to 5 million square feet powered by 1.2 GW of power.

Mr. Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO, CtrlS Datacenters, said, "Royce is a tall and respected leader in the industry and I am delighted to welcome him to the CtrlS Family. As a President and Chief Business Officer (CBO), he will play a key role in expanding the CtrlS' global footprint in strategic regions worldwide, introduce new and innovative service offerings, foster strategic global alliances, and usher in exponential growth for the company. Here's wishing Royce the very best as he takes on the mantel to lead the team to greater heights with vision, vigour and new energy."

Mr. Royce Thomas has a unique passion for India having travelled extensively in his early twenties and has kept abreast with the cultural, economic and social developments over the last few decades. He is now eagerly looking forward to enabling digital transformation of business in the country.

About CtrlS

CtrlS is Asia's largest Rated 4 Hyperscale Data Center and serves 60 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals. The company is emerging as the world's largest Rated 4 Hyperscale Data Center. With current footprint of one million sq ft, the company is adding five million sq ft of data center space. 

For more visit www.ctrls.in  

Media Contact:B.S.Raosrinivasrao.b@ctrls.in Chief Marketing OfficerCtrlS Datacenters Ltd.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1819693/Royce_Thomas.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/899507/CtrlS_Logo.jpg

in Evidenza