Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 17 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 23:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:12 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, chiesta riunione urgente Consiglio sicurezza Onu

23:44 Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky: "103 bimbi uccisi, da invasori crimini guerra"

22:57 Juve-Villarreal 3-0, bianconeri fuori dalla Champions League

22:43 Guerra Ucraina, Il Foglio: "Ecco 17 punti bozza in discussione nei negoziati con Russia"

22:34 Ucraina, attacco teatro Mariupol: da satellite visibile scritta 'bambini' in cortile

22:11 Guerra Ucraina, Conte: "Diamo armi a chi si difende legittimamente"

21:34 Indian Wells, forfait Sinner a ottavi finale. Berrettini eliminato

21:19 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Cremlino: "Parole Biden inaccettabili"

21:05 Guerra Ucraina, spunta falso video Zelensky con richiesta resa a truppe

20:47 Covid, Ema avvia valutazione monoclonale preventivo

19:44 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, in aeroporto Kherson distrutto materiale militare Mosca - Video

19:43 Caro carburante, verso Cdm su misure anti-rincari venerdì

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Rugged Logic - Axiom Air: Ultra-compact DVB-S2X modem manager for aircraft applications

16 marzo 2022 | 22.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANTILLY, Va., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- – Rugged Logic is announcing the release of the AXIOM AIR, an ultra-compact DVB-S2X aircraft modem manager. The product will provide aircraft SATCOM terminal integrators with a compact and low power DVB-S2X modem. It includes embedded processing for intelligent location-based applications, and a complete set of interfaces for aircraft and antenna systems. The AXIOM AIR will be at the SATELLITE 2022 show in Washington, D.C. on March 21-23, 2022 at the Teledyne Defense Electronics booth 1234.

At the core of the AXIOM AIR is the Teledyne Paradise Datacom AXIOM-X modem. This compact, yet powerful, DVB-S2X modem provides broadband connectivity while being extremely bandwidth efficient. Additionally, the compatibility of the AXIOM-X with other Paradise modems gives users the ability to extend their networks into new and smaller aircraft. It is capable of supporting data rates on the transmit side of up to 345 Mbps and on the receive side of up to 230 Mbps.

Adding to the capability of the AXIOM AIR is a complete set of interfaces to make integration with multiple types of aircraft and antenna systems possible. The core platform is built to be adaptable to ARINC 781 or 791/792 applications but can be modified to meet custom requirements. This includes interfaces for OpenAMIP, ARINC 429 for antenna control or IMU data, GNSS interfaces, and optional RSSI for closed loop antenna pointing.

An advanced sealed chassis design allows the system to operate in more severe environments than typical aircraft modems. Coupled with an electronics design to protect against lightning and prevent EMI/EMC issues, the AXIOM AIR exceeds DO-160 recommendations for ARINC 791 modem managers. Integrators can feel secure in reliable operations in all kinds of environments. This fully capable system has been optimized for size, weight, and power. The 1/4 ATR chassis is compatible with ARINC trays and measures 384 x 200 x 61.7 mm, weights 3.5 kg, and has a typical power consumption of 35W.

About Rugged Logic

Rugged Logic specializes in the design and manufacturing of communication and power products for remote use in environmentally harsh conditions, such as aircraft, maritime, and mobile applications. Our designs are innovative and highly reliable to consistently meet the mission requirements of our customers. Our services support the custom needs of our clients through product design, engineering analysis, and software design. Learn more at ruggedlogic.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1767172/RL_Logo_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1767173/Axiom_Air.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN93011 en US ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza modem manager power DVB S2X modem modem DVB S2X
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Ucraina, Putin: "L'Occidente vuole cancellare la Russia"
News to go
Terremoto Fukushima, controlli a centrale nucleare
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky a Biden: "Spero diventi leader della pace"
News to go
Caro carburante, Cingolani: "Ipotesi accisa mobile"
News to go
Sofia Goggia vince la Coppa del mondo di discesa
News to go
Assegno unico figli 2022, al via i pagamenti
News to go
Terrorismo, arrestati 2 anarchici per fabbricazione esplosivi
News to go
Aldo Moro, 44 anni fa l'agguato di via Fani
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime notizie
News to go
Caro carburante, maxi truffa sull'Iva: 172 denunce
News to go
Covid Lazio, l'ultimo bollettino
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza