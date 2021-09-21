Cerca nel sito
 
21 Settembre 2021
20:26
comunicato stampa

Saban Music Group And International Music Icon Don Omar Strike Multiyear Strategic Partnership

21 settembre 2021 | 14.01
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Don Omar, the undisputed King of Reggaeton, multiple award winner, singer, songwriter, actor and philanthropist, announces a groundbreaking multiyear partnership with Saban Music Group (SMG) in the industry's most transformative deal of the year.

"I am thrilled to be joining forces with Saban Music Group and being backed by the savvy business and artistic instincts of Haim and Gus," Don Omar explains, "and I can't wait to connect with my loyal fans and audience by doing what I love most and introduce them to the exciting new music I have coming".

"Don Omar is one of the most transcendental music stars of the past two decades, he set the pace for the entire Latin Urban genre; without his charismatic stage presence, deep compositional skills, and powerful vocal delivery, Latin music would be an altogether different animal today, and we're honored to join forces with him." stated the entertainment mogul Haim Saban.

The alliance reunites the Puerto Rican phenom and trailblazer with SMG CEO Gustavo López who worked tirelessly together to launch Don Omar's career.   "Don will always be family to me," López enthuses.  "When the opportunity to work together again came up, it felt as if not a single day had passed.  And yet, he's now making the best music of his career."

The deal includes SMG advancing all recording and marketing costs, as it does with all of its artists.

ABOUT SMG:Saban Music Group (SMG) is a global music entertainment company founded in 2019 by Haim Saban, a worldwide pioneer and leader in the entertainment industry and Chairman and CEO of Saban Capital Group. Since its launch, SMG has been spearheaded by music veteran Gustavo López who has built a career signing top artists and developing content for global music audiences. SMG embraces the globalization of music by identifying, signing, and developing artists with international appeal. The music entertainment firm is committed to providing resources to its artists through a 360-model encompassing recorded music, publishing, touring, brand partnerships, merchandising, and more. SMG has offices in New York and Los Angeles.

