Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 05 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 19:48
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:40 Auto blu sono aumentate nel 2021: sono quasi 30mila

19:39 Rapina a mano armata da Chanel nel centro di Parigi

19:38 Vaticano, cardinal Becciu: "Mia assoluta innocenza, correttezza mie condotte"

19:20 Acciaieria Azovstal, attacco Russia: il video

19:17 Ucraina, Salvini: "Da Mosca a Washington, per la pace andrei ovunque"

19:16 Milan, offerta di 1 miliardo: ecco chi vuole il club

18:55 Putin vuole la sua 'Wikipedia'

18:50 Intervista Lavrov, Israele: "Putin si è scusato"

18:29 Aborto America, presentata in Louisiana legge che lo equipara all'omicidio

18:14 Catasto, intesa centrodestra-Draghi: cosa prevede la riforma

18:09 Covid oggi Lombardia, 6.362 casi e 22 morti. A Milano 865 contagi

18:06 Riforma catasto, trovato accordo tra governo e centrodestra

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

SABOTEUR launches new "Fine Piercing" product category

05 maggio 2022 | 18.51
LETTURA: 1 minuti

VIENNA, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SABOTEUR presents the first "Fine Piercing" collection, a completely new product line with jewelry for ear and nose piercings. The pieces are available now in the SABOTEUR online shop. The new collection can then be experienced live in the world's first SABOTEUR store in Vienna. Alongside the jewelry, a complete "Fine Piercing" concept is being implemented and integrated into the store sales area. Customers can get ear and nose piercings from professional body piercers in exclusive booths.

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

The high-quality materials and diverse combination options of the jewelry round off the concept of the "Fine Piercing" collection. The jewelry is made of exquisite 18 karat gold, which can be recognised as being responsibly produced by the corresponding embossed marking. These properties make gold very safe and well tolerated, especially when used in piercings. The collection also includes classic cultured freshwater pearls and gemstones such as amethyst, malachite, onyx, emerald, ruby and turquoise.  

The roll-out of the "Fine Piercing" concept is planned to start in Germany as of May, other countries to follow.

Press material for editorial use: SABOTEUR Fine Piercing.

About SABOTEUR

What started out as simply playing around with the family name became a new brand, a new lifestyle and a collection that is shaped by spirituality and the unification of the mystical and the geometrical. SABOTEUR was founded by Thomas Sabo and his son Santiago Sabo. The artist Rita Sabo, wife of Thomas Sabo, accompanied the creative process and the design of the "Sacra" line. SABOTEUR is available in the first SABOTEUR Concept Store at Spiegelgasse 8 in Vienna and via www.saboteur.world.

GLOBAL WEBSITE: WWW.SABOTEUR.WORLD INSTAGRAM: @SABOTEUR.WORLD

PRESS CONTACT Johanna NehrSenior PR Managerjohanna.nehr@saboteur.world+49 162 2627 390

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN48255 en US Moda Altro Arredamento_E_Design Moda Economia_E_Finanza the SABOTEUR store store
Vedi anche
News to go
Ilva, da Corte europea 4 condanne per l'Italia
News to go
Password Day, la classifica di quelle più usate
News to go
Reggina, ai domiciliari presidente Gallo
News to go
Covid, report Gimbe: in calo contagi e morti in ultimi 7 giorni
News to go
Napoli, troppo accessi al Cardarelli: 25 medici minacciano dimissioni
News to go
Pmi, incentivi per investimenti sostenibili: domande dal 18 maggio
News to go
Champions League, la finale sarà Liverpool-Real Madrid
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Zelensky: "Il giorno della liberazione è vicino"
News to go
Messina, sbarca dalla Calabria con 10 kg di droga: arrestato corriere
News to go
In Europa crescono obesità e sovrappeso, Oms lancia allarme
News to go
Pedopornografia, in 2021 casi cresciuti del 47%: 10-13 anni età più a rischio
News to go
Ucraina, Cremlino: "Nessun accordo su incontro tra Putin e Papa"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza