Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 29 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:51
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:09 Eni, con le nuove Yoyo a Milano la flotta car sharing Enjoy diventa anche elettrica

15:58 Milano, 21 Wol diventa 21 House of Stories e apre seconda struttura sui Navigli

15:53 Influenza, Bertolaso: "Al momento ci preoccupa più del Covid"

15:51 Qatar 2022, Iran-Stati Uniti: uno scontro che viene da lontano

15:30 Covid oggi Lazio, 4.344 contagi e 8 morti. A Roma 2.248 nuovi casi

15:26 A Milano confronto sulla tecnologia per migliorare la sicurezza antincendio

15:15 Senato, ritirato emendamento per invio armi a Ucraina

15:12 Covid oggi in Sardegna, 822 contagi e un morto: bollettino 29 novembre

15:10 Ischia, Camillo e Andrea e gli altri 'angeli del fango'

15:09 Manovra 2023, obbligo Pos solo dai 60 euro

14:47 Frana Ischia, "rabbia sul web: quasi 8 su 10 contro condoni"

14:45 Egitto, Zaki: "Processo rinviato al 28 febbraio"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

SACO Shipping has selected WAVE BL to power its all-digital House Bills of Lading (eHBLs)

29 novembre 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SACO Shipping uses WAVE BL's proprietary, blockchain-powered platform to digitize all its House BL transactions

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WAVE BL, the market leader in blockchain-powered trade, announced today that SACO Shipping GmbH has chosen WAVE BL's platform for issuing, handling, and transferring its HBLs electronically.

With the shipping industry moving from paper-based to electronic trade documents, SACO Shipping was looking for a leading provider of secure digital document solutions to partner with. By selecting WAVE BL, all parties involved in the process are connected to a single, unified network. Issuing eBLs only takes minutes, and entire document transactions are now completed in hours instead of weeks.

"We are moving to digital HBLs since paper-based documents are notorious for being unreliable", stated Mr. Norman Vogt, General Manager of SACO Shipping. "After partnering with WAVE BL, we now issue multiple House Bills of Lading (HBLs) after receiving the Master Bill of Lading (MBL) using the unified (WAVE BL) platform. This makes the whole BL transactions process quick, secure, and cost-effective without courier or cargo release delays".

Noam Rosenfeld, CEO at WAVE BL, added: "SACO Shipping's use of electronic HBLs that are issued by our platform is an exciting milestone for both companies. With the industry moving to digital trade documents, we are proud to offer a solution that's easy to use and tailored to the industry's latest needs".

About SACO Shipping

SACO Shipping has been providing NVOCC services in Hamburg, Bremen, and Duisburg since 1988. The company is a pioneer of independent consolidation in the import and export business with its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, and branches throughout Europe, South America, and Africa.

For more information, visit www.saco.de

About WAVE BL

WAVE BL is a blockchain-based digital platform that facilitates the traditional process of transferring original paper documents electronically. The patented proprietary solution enables instant, encrypted, and authenticated transfer of Bills of Lading and other unique digital documents. WAVE BL's platform is designed to meet the needs of every member along the supply chain, from the smallest importer to the largest shipping carriers and banks. 

For more information, visit www.wavebl.com

 

Media Contact SACO Shipping:   

 Media Contact WAVE BL

Mr. Norman Vogt        

 Ms. Ilan Weiss

General Manager        

 VP Marketing

norman.vogt@saco.de     

 ilan.weiss@wavebl.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957047/WAVE_BL_SACO_Shipping_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saco-shipping-has-selected-wave-bl-to-power-its-all-digital-house-bills-of-lading-ehbls-301688858.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Meccanica AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza blockchain powered platform its House BL platform all
Vedi anche
New to go
Ucraina, senatore russo: "Parole Papa inaccettabili"
News to go
Manovra, Meloni: "Chiara indicazione su priorità d'azione"
News to go
Auto, ripartono gli incentivi
News to go
Calderoli: "Vanno ricreate Province con elezione diretta"
News to go
Frana Ischia, aperto fascicolo per disastro colposo
News to go
Covid in Cina, ancora proteste contro i lockdown
News to go
Trasporti e servizi, sciopero 2 dicembre 2022
News to go
Saman Abbas, estratto il corpo a Novellara
News to go
Coldiretti: +31% allarmi alimentari: 80% su cibi importati
News to go
Sanità, medici e sanitari in piazza il 15 dicembre a difesa Ssn
News to go
Manovra, bozza approda in Parlamento: 16 capitoli e 156 articoli
News to go
Qatar 2022, mondiale finito per portiere Camerun Onana
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza