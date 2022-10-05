Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:10
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:10 Riforme: Leone (Cpgt), 'sì presidenzialismo coinvolgendo opposizioni, no principio sovranità'

14:04 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 1.279 contagi e nessun morto: bollettino 5 ottobre

13:54 E' morta Franca Fendi, lutto nel mondo della moda

13:53 Elezioni 2022, D'Alema: "Non ho votato M5S, contro di me campagna vergognosa"

13:50 Difetti visivi, nasce Fondazione OneSight EssilorLuxottica Italia

13:39 Bari, docente picchiato a scuola dopo nota a studentessa

13:31 Brigata Aosta in Libano, missione evacuazione sanitaria

13:04 Nobel per la Chimica 2022 a Bertozzi, Meldal e Sharpless

13:04 Fdi, Meloni in sede partito per esecutivo nazionale

12:49 Addio al manager di Stato Gioacchino Albanese

12:47 Covid, ecco i sintomi che crescono anche un anno dopo infezione

12:46 Strage piazza della Loggia Brescia, chiesto rinvio a giudizio per Zorzi e Toffaloni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Safenetpay changes its name to Moneff

05 ottobre 2022 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safenetpay announced its rebrand and name change to Moneff. The rationale behind the new name has been to more closely reflect the change in Moneff's proposition from a pure payments company to an expanded portfolio of streamlined and efficient services to support SMEs.

SMEs and entrepreneurs need easy-to-access solutions that manage their money. Despite SMEs making up 99% of all registered businesses in the UK, high street banks and mainstream lenders continually overlook or reject entrepreneurs, and charge extortionately high rates for business accounts and cross-border transfers.

Moneff helps small businesses move their money more efficiently by providing a one-stop hub for free* multi-currency business accounts, transfers with competitive FX rates, card issuing and online payment processing services. By creating a global financial infrastructure using innovative API-led cloud technology and leveraging strategic partnerships, Moneff aims to create a fairer and more progressive financial ecosystem for the 22.6 million small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the UK and EU.

"We felt it was necessary to change the name of the company to more accurately reflect our offering of helping small businesses manage their money efficiently," said Sanjar Mavlyanov, CEO and founder of Moneff.

"We want our customers to be focused on improving their business, rather than being distracted by dealing with multiple vendors. That's why we are building an ecosystem of business tools that helps companies grow and save them money" added Dilshod Mikhmanov, Moneff's Co-founder and CFO.

By providing small businesses with free*, borderless and frictionless e-money accounts, Moneff is democratising the customer experience by putting their needs first and offering a true money solutions alternative for businesses of all types. Moneff prides itself in providing high levels of customer service, and is always seeking to refine and develop our business practices to achieve best results for its clients.

* Subject to eligibility criteria.

ABOUT MONEFFMoneff is the one-stop hub for small business owners. We enable SMEs and sole traders to move their money efficiently by offering free multi-currency business accounts (subject to eligibility), transfers with competitive FX rates, card issuing and online payment processing services.

Previously known as Safenetpay, Moneff (now a trading name of Safenetpay Services Company Ltd) was founded in 2016 and headquartered in London. Moneff is authorised as an Authorised Electronic Money Institution by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and has been granted an EMI (Electronic Money Institution) licence by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority.

NOTES TO EDITORS Moneff  is headquartered at CityPoint, 1 Ropemaker Street, EC2Y 9HT in London.Those wishing to register their interest can now sign-up here: https://moneff.com/To access executive biographies and photos visit: https://moneff.com/our-team

MEDIA CONTACTOtabek Nuritdinov, Head of Business Development and MarketingEmail: media@moneff.comTel: +44 (0) 7824864222

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913653/moneff.jpgVideo - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fk4erZGr2Mk

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/safenetpay-changes-its-name-to-moneff-301640604.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza has been change in Moneff payments company brand
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas russo, riprese forniture verso l'Italia
News to go
Trapani, neonato abbandonato in sacchetto plastica
News to go
Champions League sorride a italiane, chi vince e chi stravince
News to go
Via libera a caricabatteria unico
News to go
Superlega, Ceferin risponde a presidente Real Madrid
News to go
Caro bollette in parrocchia, le 'ricette' contro i rincari
News to go
Covid, Mattarella: "Pandemia non è sconfitta"
News to go
Siria, ad Angela Merkel premio Nansen per i Rifugiati dell'Unhcr
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Impossibile negoziare con Putin"
News to go
Taranto, traffico droga e armi: 15 arresti
News to go
Champions League 2022, le partite di oggi
News to go
Caro bollette, le regole per risparmiare
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza