Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 30 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 15:29
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:16 Covid oggi Sardegna, 52 contagi e un morto: bollettino 30 settembre

15:06 Guarneri (Unilever): "Senza prevenzione non c’è salute orale"

15:04 Rifiuti, Gava: 'Parte missione economia circolare, velocità elemento strategico'

14:58 Nuovo monoclonale anti-psoriasi efficace e sicuro a 2 anni

14:58 Covid oggi Fvg, 110 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 30 settembre

14:53 Strage Corinaldo, marito di Eleonora: "Su sicurezza discoteca fare giustizia". E si sfoga: "All'inizio aiuti ora solo con i miei 4 figli"

14:48 Covid oggi Basilicata, 69 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 30 settembre

14:26 Gola (Acea): "Con il Museo Immersivo si ripercorrono oltre 100 anni di storia"

14:23 Acea lancia Mia, il Museo Immersivo

14:19 Imprese, Assilea: Salone Leasing riconferma punto riferimento settore

14:07 Covid, il medico no vax: "Reddito cittadinanza a chi sospeso da lavoro perché senza green pass"

14:04 Operai morti in deposito azoto, 4 indagati

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

SAIC Motor Expo Dubai concept car "Kun" unveiled

30 settembre 2021 | 14.35
LETTURA: 3 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SAIC Motor autonomous new energy concept car "Kun" - Star Exhibits of China Pavilion at 2020 Expo Dubai, was virtually unveiled at the Shanghai World Expo Museum.

Dubai Expo will officially open on October 1st; SAIC Motor latest concept car "Kun" will form the most dazzling exhibition items together with China Beidou Satellite and China High-speed Railway, demonstrating the powerful innovative strength and unique technological charm of China's high-end manufacturing to the world. At the same time, SAIC Motor's self-owned brands MG and MAXUS will provide latest models as the official designated vehicles for the China Pavilion during the Expo.

A vision of "Smart Mobility" for a better life

The World Expo, with a long history of more than 160 years, is known as the "Olympic event in the economic, technological and cultural circles" and has become a global stage for displaying new concepts, new ideas and new technologies. "Everything starts with the World Expo." The trains, lights, telephones, airplanes, highways and other technologies and concepts that were first launched at the World Expo have gradually entered people's daily lives and have strongly promoted the continuous progress of human society.

At the 2010 Expo Shanghai, SAIC Motor built an automobile enterprise pavilion, depicting a desirable picture of "Direct to 2030" with zero emissions, zero traffic accidents, stay away from dependence on oil and away from traffic jams.

At 2020 Expo Dubai, SAIC Motor will bring the "Kun" concept jointly created by the forward-looking design teams of Shanghai and London. Citing the legend of "leviathan" in Zhuangzi's Carefree Soaring, inspired by "the world and China, the mountain and the sea", the concept "Kun" integrates bio-intelligence interaction, photosynthetic energy, zero-gravity seat, holographic image interaction and advanced autonomous driving technologies, presents a beautiful picture of smart mobility that is not limited by space in the future and the fusion of human and vehicle environments. It will bring a unique experience of "a glance at technology, a glance at the future, and a glance at China" to the Expo's global audience.

A "green and smart" Chinese brand image

SAIC Motor is representing China's automobile industry and actively establishes a "green and intelligent" innovative image at the Expo Dubai. SAIC Motor has established a global automotive industry chain including R&D, marketing, logistics, parts, manufacturing, finance, second-hand cars and etc. Its products and services are welcomed by more than 70 countries and regions around the world.

Relying on the advantages of innovative technologies such as new energy vehicles and intelligent networking, SAIC Motor is actively creating differentiated international competitiveness. From January to August this year, sales in overseas markets exceeded 370,000 units, with a year-on-year increase of 106.4%, ranking No. 1 in overseas sales of Chinese auto companies. Among them, MG brand reached 182,000 units with an increase of 83.9% year-on-year. MG Sales in developed countries accounted for nearly 40% and winning the "China Single Brand Overseas Sales Champion". The NEV sales of self-owned brands in developed European countries was nearly 19,000, a year-on-year increase of 133%, ranking in the forefront of vehicle segments in countries such as the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland. At the same time, the "i-Smart" intelligent networking system has been popular among consumers in Thailand, India, Indonesia and other countries. It has been used on more than 30 overseas models and has activated more than 130,000 users.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1639710/image_836135_27483761.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Ambiente Ambiente Energia Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza energy concept car concept car Kun Kun at
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Roma, domani i comizi finali
News to go
Morti sul lavoro, i dati Inail
News to go
Mafalda, fumetto sarà un francobollo
News to go
Mantova, denunciati 234 'furbetti' del reddito di cittadinanza
News to go
Altri tre morti sul lavoro, Draghi: "E' una strage"
News to go
Gb, effetto Brexit: da domani 1 ottobre passaporto obbligatorio
News to go
Elezioni Bologna, lettera di Berlusconi: "Città merita ben altro"
News to go
America Latina, migliaia in piazza per diritto all'aborto
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Lavoro, aumentano i giovani agricoltori: +8%
Covid, United Airlines licenzia 593 dipendenti no vax
News to go
Elezioni Milano, tour di Conte per la candidata sindaco Layla Pavone
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza