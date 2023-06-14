Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 14 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 14:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:24 Morte maresciallo Lombardo, figli convocati dall'Antimafia

14:17 Funerali Berlusconi, da Barbara D'Urso a Gerry Scotti: la commozione dei volti tv

14:10 Funerali Berlusconi, Bossi: "E' stato il fondatore del centrodestra"

14:07 Atletica, Jacobs assicura: "Rinascerò ancora superando gli ostacoli"

14:00 Carie denti, scoperto nuovo batterio 'sotto accusa'

13:59 Berlusconi, Iva Zanicchi: "Grande uomo, gli devo tutto" - Video

13:51 Napoli, Sousa: "Per ora resto alla Salernitana"

13:47 Google, Ue contesta pratiche abusive in pubblicità on line

13:37 Berlusconi, "io non sono in lutto": scintille in piazza Duomo - Video

13:36 Ucraina, ferito il numero due di Kadyrov: leader ceceno chiede aiuto a Kiev

13:25 Berlusconi, Montanari: "Lutto nazionale scelta politica, costretto a prendere posizione"

13:07 Funerali Berlusconi, da Belen a Lapo Elkann: gli omaggi floreali per il Cav

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Saint Laurent, Versace, Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, David Yurman and TAG Heuer to open stores at Royalmount, Montreal's new retail and lifestyle district

14 giugno 2023 | 13.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

MONTREAL, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royalmount, a major new retail and lifestyle destination coming to Montreal next year, has today announced Saint Laurent, Versace, Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, David Yurmanand TAG Heuer as the latest luxury brands set to open, with first launches in summer 2024.

Andrew Lutfy, CEO of Carbonleo, said: "We are delighted to welcome these world-class and category-leading brands to Royalmount, which will become the number one destination in Eastern Canada for retail, dining and entertainment. Years of thought and planning have gone into bringing the right brands to Montreal. These arrivals represent an exciting future for Royalmount and will help bring our shared vision and values to life. We look forward to welcoming these brands and our valued guests and visitors next year."

Previous brands announced at Royalmount include Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Tiffany & Co., and RH who will also be opening dedicated stores next year. In total the development will be the future home of over 170 stores and 60 restaurants. Alongside the internationally established brands coming to Royalmount, 50% of brands and retail concepts will be completely new to the Quebec market, offering something unique to visitors and locals alike.

Saint Laurent will be taking a major presence at Royalmount with its first standalone store in the city, representing a flagship for Quebec. Versace will be marking its arrival in Montreal with its first standalone store in the city. Jimmy Choo's latest opening will be its first in the city of Montreal and will represent the full line of products from the luxury accessories brand.

David Yurman's new flagship at Royalmount will be its largest store in Canada and first in Quebec, while TAG Heuer will open its first dedicated Montreal store at Royalmount, which will pay homage to the history of racing in the city through its design and layout. Michael Kors will be expanding its presence in the city with a new dedicated store set to carry the Michael Kors Collection line.

Royalmount is a $7 billion, mixed-use development in the heart of Montreal, featuring retail, offices, restaurants and entertainment, all surrounding our engaging central park. The first phase will consist of 824,000 sq. ft., two-level retail and lifestyle complex. Royalmount will be the first 100% carbon-neutral mixed-use development in the Americas and the largest LEED Gold retail project in Canada. Delivered by real estate development and management company Carbonleo, it aims to bring best-in-class brands and experiences to the Quebec market.

Upon opening, Royalmount will become the preeminent destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment in Eastern Canada. Offering more than simply a place for transactions, Royalmount aims to bring people together in an environment that prioritises emotional wellness and happiness. The destination will focus on sustainable retail, connectivity and inclusive luxury where every shopper can find something to enjoy. Royalmount will reflect the evolving approach to how locals and visitors shop, work and explore new experiences.

For more information visit: www.royalmount.com 

 

About Carbonleo

Carbonleo is a privately owned, Quebec-based real estate development and management company specializing in a progressive, human-centric and vibrant approach that's strongly focused on lived experience. Inspired by the world's greatest designers and international best practices, Carbonleo's highly experienced team develops real estate projects that meet the aspirations of current and future generations. Building on the success of the innovative mixed-use projects already in its portfolio, Carbonleo remains committed to revitalizing Montreal by creating a range of propitious, exceptional and highly valuable projects that integrate seamlessly into the neighbourhoods in which they come to life www.carbonleo.com

About L Catterton

With approximately $33 billion of equity capital across its fund strategies and 17 offices around the world, L Catterton is the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad strategic network of relationships, L Catterton's team of nearly 200 investment and operating professionals support management teams around the world in building strong, category-leading brands. Since 1989, the firm has made around 250 investments in consumer businesses. For more information about L Catterton  www.lcatterton.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saint-laurent-versace-jimmy-choo-michael-kors-david-yurman-and-tag-heuer-to-open-stores-at-royalmount-montreals-new-retail-and-lifestyle-district-301849881.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Moda Arredamento_E_Design Architettura_E_Edilizia Altro Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza TAG Heuer as has today announced Saint Laurent Montreal's new retail Saint Laurent
Vedi anche
News to go
Funerali Berlusconi, misure antiterrorismo in Piazza Duomo
news to go
Ucraina, Putin minaccia di ritirarsi dall'accordo sul grano
News to go
Pagamenti digitali, nel 2022 operazioni hanno superato i 100 mld
News to go
Twitter, il nuovo ceo: "Vogliamo diventare fonte informazioni più accurata del mondo"
News to go
Taranto, traffico illecito di rifiuti: 5 arresti
News to go
Papa ricoverato al Gemelli, Vaticano: "Controlli ematochimici regolari"
News to go
Pallavolo, Nations League: domani le azzurre debuttano a Hong Kong
News to go
Droga, a Bari sequestrato un quintale di hashish
News to go
Imu 2023, 16 giungo scade la prima rata
News to go
Trump a Miami, oggi in Tribunale per processo su documenti riservati
News to go
Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, ricerche senza sosta
News to go
Ancora maltempo sull'Italia, previsioni meteo dei prossimi giorni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza