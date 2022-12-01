Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 01 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 12:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:14 Inchiesta Juve: ecco cosa rischiano Agnelli, la società e la squadra

13:12 "Influenza, Covid e virus sinciziale: inverno con tripla minaccia"

12:34 Manovra, Giorgetti: "Approccio prudente, senza pazzie di bilancio"

12:33 Spagna, allarme buste-bomba: nel mirino anche premier Sanchez

12:21 Regionali Lazio, al voto il 12 febbraio 2023

12:16 Patrick Zaki cittadino onorario di Roma

11:51 Pnrr, Gentiloni: "Se ci sono ritardi vanno affrontati"

11:37 Inchiesta Juve: procura chiede rinvio a giudizio per Agnelli, Nedved e Arrivabene

11:37 Frana Ischia, recuperati altri due corpi: ancora due i dispersi

11:21 Covid oggi Italia, Schillaci: "Fase endemica, ritorno a normalità in sicurezza"

11:18 Musk presenta Neuralink: "Chip nel cervello umano entro sei mesi"

11:01 Qatar 2022, la Germania rischia di uscire: i temi di oggi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

SAJ Inks Agreement with Leading European Solar Distributor Solarclarity, Strengthening its Presence in Europe

01 dicembre 2022 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar inverters and storage solutions provider SAJ (or "the Company") announced that the company has reached a long-term cooperation agreement with Solarclarity, a leading distributor of sustainable energy systems in the Netherlands, at the Solar Solutions Düsseldorf 2022, the first satellite event of Solar Solutions International that gathers global solar professionals to showcase their latest innovations in solar energy. The agreement will first see one of SAJ's key products, the HS2 All-In-One Residential Storage Solution be available at Solarclarity from January 2023.

"The business alliance with Solarclarity strengthens our reputation as a trusted and capable solar energy expert and innovator whose mission is to create a green, smart and efficient energy-use environment, pursuing a healthy and happy life. We will benefit from Solarclarity's expertise in accelerating our market penetration in Europe, bolstering our foothold in the region by bringing SAJ's residential digital energy solutions to more European households," said Samil Ouyang, CEO of SAJ.

SAJ's residential digital energy solutions are tailor-made for local users and are built from the ground up to ensure greater convenience, reliability, and versatility, suitable for new solar adopters and those wishing to upgrade their existing solar systems. With the eSAJ platform, which includes eSAJ Home and eSAJ Service, the house owners and service providers can monitor, operate and maintain the system in an easy way.

The HS2 All-In-One Residential Storage Solution, unveiled at the Solar Solutions Düsseldorf 2022, considerably improves the economy and stability of electricity for residential users. Compact and easy to install, the HS2 is compatible with high-power solar panels with a maximum PV input current of 16A and features a power range from 3 to 10 kW for the single-phase and three-phase models. It can provide power to supply home loads and be served as backup power in emergencies. The electricity bills will be minimized when there are peak and valley tariffs. 

About SAJ

With 17 years of dedication and professionalism, SAJ has established itself as a pioneer in the new energy sector, providing reliable solar inverters, storage solutions, and mobile energy service platforms. SAJ has been recently named the winner of the iF and Red Dot Design Awards 2022 for its innovative designs.

For more information, please visit www.saj-electric.comOr follow us on:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SAJsmartenergy/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/saj-electric/

SAJ Marketing +86 (0) 6660 8588 marketing@saj-electric.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saj-inks-agreement-with-leading-european-solar-distributor-solarclarity-strengthening-its-presence-in-europe-301691057.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia ICT ICT Ambiente Energia Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Solar Solutions Düsseldorf consenso agreement Solar inverters
Vedi anche
News to go
Frana Ischia, Musumeci: "Circa 900 edifici interessati e 290 persone sfollate"
News to go
Qatar 2022, squadre agli ottavi di finale e match di oggi
News to go
Firenze, frode informatica milionaria ai danni di una banca
News to go
Armi all'Ucraina, Conte attacca il governo: "Guerrafondaio"
News to go
Cina, morto ex presidente Jiang Zemin
News to go
Decreto anti-rave, come cambia
News to go
Milano, uccisa a coltellate dal marito
News to go
Mattarella: "Persona, cultura e valori fondamentali per scienza"
News to go
Manovra 2023 pronta per essere presentata e discussa alle Camere
News to go
Reddito di cittadinanza, si cambia: le novità
News to go
Salerno, sequestrati oltre 200 chili di fuochi d'artificio
Ischia, Musumeci: "Maltempo potrebbe determinare nuovi smottamenti"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza