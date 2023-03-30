Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 30 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 15:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:33 Usa 2024, Trump in vantaggio di 30 punti su DeSantis a primarie repubblicane

15:32 Cellulare, 50 anni fa la prima telefonata: è iniziata la rivoluzione

13:47 Berlusconi, il legale: "A Processo 'Escort' presenza Cav. non era prevista"

13:27 Codice appalti, Lega: "Frasi Busia gravi, non può più guidare Anac"

13:01 Governo, Meloni: "Stato amico imprese e non avversario" - Video

12:41 Repubblica grata al Filo d'oro, Mattarella inaugura nuovo centro

12:11 Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Cina lavori per pace giusta"

11:59 Neymar perde un milione al casinò online, la reazione è virale - Video

11:46 Crociere, pronta al debutto Msc World America

11:32 Google, blocca 17 milioni di annunci sulla guerra in Ucraina

11:05 Discorso Zelensky a Parlamento Austria, deputati Fpo lasciano Aula

10:16 Arrestato a Minsk il padre di Masha, la bimba russa pacifista

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

SAJ Launches Smart Home Energy Solutions eSAJ and CH2 at K.EY Expo

30 marzo 2023 | 14.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RIMINI, Italy, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAJ, the leading energy storage company, has launched its latest products, the new version of eSAJ and the brand-new CH2, at the K.EY Expo, an exhibition showcasing energy transition solutions, in Rimini, Italy. The event enabled SAJ to interact with consumers and energy experts, showcasing their long-standing partnership with their Italian distribution partner.

eSAJ is a smart home energy management system designed to give users complete control over their energy consumption. The app is available in 10 languages, and users can customize their preferences to suit their individual needs. With its Personal Energy Guardian feature, eSAJ offers various modes, including intelligent working, self-use, backup power, and time-of-use, all of which can maximize energy efficiency and save money on bills.

Additionally, eSAJ offers exceptional customer service with a built-in "One-click repair" service and live weather updates, so users can stay informed and plan for their energy usage. The app also features a sleek and minimalist aesthetic and a user-friendly interface that allows users to monitor their power data monthly, quarterly, and annually.

Along with eSAJ, SAJ introduced CH2, the latest update to their C&I energy storage product line. The CH2 offers efficient energy conversion with a maximum 22.5A input current to better match high-power panels. It is configured with three-phase imbalance output, making it particularly useful in households and commercial settings where three-phase electricity is used. The solar energy storage systems with this feature enable the supply of different amounts of energy to each phase, ensuring smarter and more effective power supply to single-phase loads in the system. Additionally, the CH2 can be retrofitted to existing solar systems so they can begin storing energy.

The launch of eSAJ and CH2 at K.EY Expo marks a significant milestone for SAJ. The company is committed to providing innovative energy storage solutions that not only benefit its customers but also contribute to a more sustainable future. With eSAJ and CH2, SAJ is one step closer to achieving that goal.

About SAJ

With 18 years of dedication and professionalism, SAJ has established itself as a pioneer in the renewable energy industry. SAJ is committed to providing reliable products and services in Residential & Commercial Smart Energy Storage, Smart Power Generation, and Industrial Automation sectors.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SAJsmartenergy/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/saj-electric/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saj-launches-smart-home-energy-solutions-esaj-and-ch2-at-key-expo-301785845.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Arredamento_E_Design ICT Energia Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza SAJ Launches Smart leading energy storage company distribution partner SAJ
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, "in arrivo 100mila tutor e lezioni recupero nel pomeriggio"
News to go
Pensione anticipata Quota 97,6, domanda in scadenza: a chi spetta
News to go
Ue-Cina, Von der Leyen: "Rivedere le relazioni con Pechino"
News to go
Ucraina, "in Russia costretti ad arruolarsi altri 400mila uomini"
News to go
Pasqua, Federconsumatori: "Prodotti tipici più cari di quasi 10%"
News to go
Papa, ancora febbre ma in veloce ripresa: medici ottimisti
News to go
Cibo sintetico e stop governo, cosa dice Coldiretti
News to go
Bonus fotovoltaico, ultimo giorno per la domanda
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, ddl approvato alla Camera
News to go
Gianni Minà, camera ardente in Campidoglio
News to go
Reddito di cittadinanza, crollano le richieste
News to go
Sanzioni Russia, cosa ha detto oggi Putin
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza