Martedì 23 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 12:59
comunicato stampa

SAJ to Showcase All-Scenario Smart Energy Solutions at Shanghai SNEC 2023

23 maggio 2023 | 12.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI and GUANGZHOU, China, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart energy storage solutions provider SAJ has announced to showcase its comprehensive all-scenario smart energy storage solutions at the 2023 SNEC PV POWER EXPO in Shanghai from May 24-26, providing smarter and more profitable energy solutions for customers worldwide.

SAJ will demonstrate a wide range of products and solutions, including the HS2, an integrated photovoltaic-storage hybrid solution, and the new CM1, an all-in-one high-integration system that reduces costs and simplifies installation, wiring, and debugging, lowering labor expenses. The company's new mobile energy storage product will also make its debut at the Expo.

For years, SAJ has invested in intelligent energy system management platforms, aiming to provide comprehensive digital energy management and services, creating core value for its customers. The company has developed eSAJ Home, a smart home energy management system, and eSAJ Service, a smart operation and maintenance service, which enable seamless integration and operation of home, commercial, mobile energy, and ground stations, delivering energy monitoring, analysis, control, and maintenance management.

The eSAJ Home + Service solutions combine hardware products with IoT, offering homeowners an integrated energy management service and optimal power usage strategies, saving energy costs. For distributors, it provides network system management, multi-level user management, and efficient management of sub-networks and homeowners. For installers, the platform offers multi-dimensional quick management applications, alarm handling, remote configuration, and more, improving installation and management efficiency while reducing operation and maintenance costs.

SAJ's core AI algorithms (power generation prediction, power consumption prediction, and intelligent scheduling) have played a key role in such an integrated management system. The algorithms enable over 80% power generation prediction accuracy. By analyzing historical user behavior and making short, medium, and long-term forecasts, the system automatically controls battery charging and discharging, saving customers even more on electricity bills.

About SAJ

With 18 years of dedication and professionalism, SAJ has established itself as a pioneer in the renewable energy industry. SAJ is committed to providing reliable products and services in Residential & Commercial Smart Energy Solutions, Portable Power Stations, and Industrial Automation sectors. Its holistic product portfolio accompanies consumers on the full journey of energy storage, consumption, and management. SAJ's products are welcomed in over 80 countries and regions, helping the customers worldwide realize energy self-sufficient and sustainable living.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SAJsmartenergy/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/saj-electric/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saj-to-showcase-all-scenario-smart-energy-solutions-at-shanghai-snec-2023-301831947.html

in Evidenza