Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 26 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 11:04
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:06 Premio 'Guido Carli', da Goggia a Favino i protagonisti nel trentennale della scomparsa

11:05 Covid, Bassetti: "Pandemia finita, non serve che Oms schiacci un bottone"

11:02 Nestlè, per 78% neo-papà congedo Baby Leave

10:54 Rc Auto sempre più care, in 12 mesi prezzo polizze +18

10:40 Ascolti tv, vince 'Ti Anselmi' su Rai1

10:33 Ucraina, Putin mette beni Paesi ostili sotto 'amministrazione controllata'

10:14 Terremoto a Napoli oggi, sciame sismico nei Campi Flegrei

09:47 Borghi lascia il Pd e passa a Italia Viva

09:25 Ucraina, aerei da ricognizione russi intercettati sul Baltico

09:19 Barbie, in vendita prima bambola con sindrome Down

09:10 Catania, gestivano viaggi migranti verso l'Ue: fermate 25 persone

09:03 Carburante, prezzo benzina e gasolio in calo oggi in Italia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

SAJ Unveils eSAJ Home App Update for Smarter, More Efficient Home Energy Management

26 aprile 2023 | 08.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart energy storage solutions provider SAJ has announced the release of its latest eSAJ Home App update. This upgrade brings a more intelligent, efficient, and user-friendly energy management system for SAJ energy storage products, catering to the needs of both end-users and installers.

SAJ places the needs and experiences of its users at the forefront of its product development, continuously optimizing and updating the eSAJ App to ensure users can easily, efficiently, and intelligently operate and manage their energy systems and products. The new app provides an intuitive user interface with a minimalistic design that allows for simpler operation, energy management visualization, and real-time monitoring. It also offers multiple settings for maximum utilization of solar energy, battery health analysis with alarms and trouble-shooting instructions, and intelligent management of power plants and devices.

As the new eSAJ App ultimately provides smart monitoring and management of the whole energy system, it paves the way for SAJ's future development for its smart devices ecosystem and attracts more potential end-users and installers. In addition, the Internet of Things (IoT) compatibility supports the company's fast-evolving product iterations and future integration with smart homes. Data analysis engines and AI algorithms optimize energy usage strategies, achieving energy-saving and carbon reduction goals.

The update not only raises public awareness of SAJ and the intelligent use of renewable energy but also demonstrates the company's efforts to provide smarter, more efficient, and user-friendly energy management systems. Together with its partners and the industry, SAJ strives to promote the digitalization of the renewable energy industry and enable more intelligent and efficient use of solar energy, aiming to make a positive impact on society and contribute towards a sustainable future.

The new eSAJ Home App is now available for download at https://subscribepage.io/esajhome_uiupdate_energystorage.

About SAJ

With 18 years of dedication and professionalism, SAJ has established itself as a pioneer in the renewable energy industry. SAJ is committed to providing reliable products and services in Residential & Commercial Smart Energy Solutions, Portable Power Stations, and Industrial Automation sectors. Its holistic product portfolio accompanies consumers on the full journey of energy storage, consumption, and management. SAJ's products are welcomed in over 80 countries and regions, helping the customers worldwide realize energy self-sufficient and sustainable living.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SAJsmartenergy/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/saj-electric/

CONTACT: SAJ Branding & Marketingmarketing@saj-electric.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saj-unveils-esaj-home-app-update-for-smarter-more-efficient-home-energy-management-301807865.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Ambiente ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza update aggiornamento di un programma More Efficient Home Energy management storage
Vedi anche
News to go
Ue, attesa per oggi proposta riforma patto stabilità
News to go
Da Google a Facebook, nel mirino Ue 19 piattaforme digitali
News to go
Usa, Biden correrà alle elezioni presidenziali del 2024
News to go
25 aprile, Mattarella: "Onora la Resistenza chi si impegna per la coesione sociale"
News to go
Sudan, Unhcr si mobilita per aiutare persone in fuga verso Paesi vicini
News to go
Codice fiscale, la nuova guida multilingue
News to go
Inquinamento atmosferico, in Europa muoiono 1.200 bimbi all’anno
News to go
Omicidio blogger Tatarski, negata libertà su cauzione a Trepova
News to go
Insulti razzisti a Lukaku, Daspo a 171 tifosi Juve
News to go
25 aprile, domani le celebrazioni
News to go
Cina: "Rispettiamo sovranità Paesi nati dopo dissoluzione Urss"
News to go
Pnrr, mercoledì alla Camera l'informativa del ministro Fitto
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza