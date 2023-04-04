Salesloft Unveils Generative AI Capability to Improve Seller Productivity

Company also announces first global Sales Engagement platform available in multiple languages

ATLANTA, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesloft, provider of the leading Sales Engagement platform, today announced a number of new capabilities and enhancements, including AI generative text, designed to unlock seller productivity, help customers scale their global revenue organizations, and drive increased revenue outcomes. The company is also the first and only revenue workflow provider to offer multi-language support in French, German, and Spanish across its entire platform.

New capabilities include:

"Salesloft is a highly valued partner that continues to demonstrate their commitment to our success as their customer," said Nicolas Ferreira, head of inside sales at JobTeaser. "Salesloft has already been a game-changer in helping us reach our goals. Now having the Salesloft platform available in the native language of our revenue team is going to unlock seller productivity and accelerate the sales process even further. We're really excited about what this means for our business and our ability to hit our targets."

"Sales teams face a challenging selling environment and have a disparate set of technologies to work with. There's tremendous potential to make a seller's workflow easier and more effective, and that's the mission of the Salesloft product team. This Spring we're delivering innovations across the platform to do that, including a new Outcomes Dashboard that helps Account Executives and managers see the full picture of their efforts," said Ellie Fields, Chief Product and Engineering Officer at Salesloft. "We're introducing AI generative text to help Salesloft customers realize value faster. We're releasing multi-language platform localization – we are pleased to be the first platform in the industry to fully support global enterprises. And our team has continued to add capabilities to Conversations and Forecasting, including major updates in this release."

Additional platform enhancements include:

About Salesloft

Salesloft helps sales teams drive more revenue with the only complete Sales Engagement platform available in the market. Salesloft is the one place for sellers and managers to go to execute all their digital selling tasks, communicate with buyers, understand what to do next, forecast with accuracy, and get the coaching and insights they need to win more deals. Thousands of the world's most successful sales teams, like those at Google, 3M, IBM, Shopify, Square, and Cisco, drive more revenue with Salesloft. For more information visit salesloft.com.

