Greta fra i 10 che hanno 'fatto' la scienza nel 2019

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg arrives to takes part at a Friday for Future strike on climate emergency, in Turin, on December 13, 2019. - Greta Thunberg, the teenager who became the voice of a generation facing the climate change emergency, was named Time magazine's 2019 Person of the Year. Unknown to the world when she launched a solo strike against global warming in mid-2018, the 16-year-old has since inspired millions in a worldwide movement that saw her tipped as a Nobel laureate. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)