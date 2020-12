Covid, immunità dura almeno 8 mesi

Jeff Doucette, Chief Nursing Officer at Jefferson Health, prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on December 16, 2020. - Today was the first day Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine was administered for the staff of Jefferson Health in Philadelphia. The vaccine is voluntary and is available to staff via invitation, with those who have the most exposure to Covid-19 patients given first priority for inoculation. (Photo by GABRIELLA AUDI / AFP)