Martedì 09 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 04:36
Saman's boyfriend's family arrive in Italy from Pakistan

18 aprile 2023 | 16.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The relatives of slain Italian-Pakistani girl Saman Abbas's boyfriend Saqib Ayoub have arrived in Italy, the prime minister's office stated on Tuesday, thanking intelligence services and the Italian consulate.

"The family members of Saqib Ayoub, the boyfriend of Saman Abbas, the girl murdered in Novellara (in 2021), arrived in Italy in the late morning, read the statement.

"Their transfer from Pakistan was aided by Italian security services and the consulate in Islamabad which supplied documents for Ayoub's father, mother and brothers," the statement noted.

The statement expressed "satisfaction for this result" and thanked "all who made this transfer possible".

Before Saman's disappearance in April 2020, Ayoub had reported Abbas to police over threats he and his family members in Pakistan had received due to his relationship with the 18-year-old.

Italy has asked Pakistan to extradite Saman's father Shabbir Abbas to stand trial for her murder in the northern town of Novarella.

Saman's uncle and two male cousins went on trial in Reggio Emilia in February for their roles in her killing, allegedly by strangulation, after she refused an arranged marriage with a cousin in Pakistan.

Abbas was arrested in his village in eastern Pakistan in November on suspicion of Saman's killing. He has always denied that his daughter was dead.

Saman's mother remains at large and is believed to be in Pakistan.

In a message on International Women's Day on 8 March, premier Giorgia Meloni made a special mention of Saman and two other young women murdered in Italy.

in Evidenza