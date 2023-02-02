Samp-T air defence systems to be despatched to Ukraine in 7-8 weeks

The Franco-Italian Samp-T air defence system will be "operational" within seven to eight weeks," Italy's foreign Tajani said on Thursday, underlining that Italy won't supply offensive weapons.

"The system will be operational on Ukrainian soil in the next seven to eight weeks," Tajani told public broadcaster RAI's 'Casa Italia' programme on Thursday.

"Italy has always sent defensive, not offensive weapons to Ukraine. We have never sent tanks and we won't do," Tajani stated.

"We'll keep helping Ukraine with all possible instruments," Tajani said, referring to the 344-day-old conflict with Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of the former Soviet state on 24 February last year.