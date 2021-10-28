Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 28 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 13:18
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:23 live Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 28 ottobre

12:56 Appalti, Fondazione Inarcassa: "Legge delega contratti pubblici dia continuità a cambiamento"

12:55 Covid, lattoferrina utile per asintomatici o sintomi leggeri: lo studio

12:12 Market Watch Banca Ifis, Pmi fanno squadra per rafforzare la filiera e crescere all’estero

12:08 Ddl Zan, Paola Turci su stop al Senato: "Vergogna"

12:08 Maltempo Catania, ritrovato corpo donna dispersa a Scordia

11:56 Covid oggi Italia, contagi salgono: "+43% in una settimana"

11:43 Omicidio a Teulada, ucciso a colpi di accetta chef sardo che partecipò a '4 Ristoranti'

11:42 Ora solare 2021, domenica 31 ottobre lancette indietro di 1 ora

11:28 Vaticano, dal Perù presepe in piazza San Pietro. Trentino dona abete di 28 metri

11:11 Rateizzazione, 2 novembre: scade termine rate pre-covid

11:04 Saipem, al via nuovo modello organizzativo con 4 aree business

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Sanitation and Water for All at COP26

28 ottobre 2021 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanitation and Water for All is a partner of the first-ever Water for Climate Pavilion at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). The Pavilion, curated by 33 organizations, will highlight water's critical role in transformative climate action and deliver cutting edge, science-based advice on mitigation and adaptation to climate decision-makers.

"90% of the problems caused by climate change are estimated to be water related, leading to droughts, floods, and other extreme weather events. We need decision-makers to prioritize the human rights above all other uses, and guarantee climate resilient water and sanitation strategies, plans, and budgets, especially for the most vulnerable and marginalized." said Catarina de Albuquerque, CEO of the UN-hosted Sanitation and Water for All partnership. "The first-ever Water Pavilion is an unprecedented opportunity to align climate and water policies so that human rights are realized, climate risks are reduced, and there is more money available for adaptation. Let us seize this opportunity to work together and to deliver on our commitments – for the benefit of all." 

At COP26 and other key events and spaces, SWA partners are calling on Governments to:  

Virtual events from the Water Pavilion include: 

Climate finance to support adaptation of basic services and build community resilience: water, sanitation and hygiene  

Tuesday 2 November, 9:00am GMT. More information here

Policy, accountability & monitoring for climate resilient water, sanitation & hygiene: moving from commitment to progress 

Saturday 6 November, 11:30am GMT. More information here

List of other Water Pavilion events.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1441352/Sanitation_and_Water_for_All_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
deliver cutting edge critical role climate action at
Vedi anche
News to go
G20, Roma blindata il 30 e 31 ottobre
News to go
Sigaretta elettronica, allarme tra i giovani
News to go
Calcio, Serie A: stasera il match Napoli-Bologna
News to go
Ognissanti, 3,5 milioni di crisantemi per commemorazione defunti
News to go
Covid e scuola, oltre 1,2 milioni di studenti non ancora vaccinati
News to go
Allergie, al ristorante arriva il 'bollino arancione'
News to go
Recovery, Cdm approva decreto per accelerare Pnrr
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 27 ottobre
News to go
Ddl Zan, stop al Senato
News to go
Green pass, rubati 'codici' per falsi certificati europei
News to go
Regeni, i genitori al Parlamento europeo: "Giustizia per Giulio"
Maltempo Sicilia, capo Protezione civile Curcio: "Evento Catania non è finito" - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza