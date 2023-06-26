Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 26 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 03:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:23 Europei Under 21, Francia-Norvegia 1-0

23:10 Psg, Luis Enrique mercoledì firma il contratto

22:10 "Putin ha rifiutato contatto con Prigozhin, capo Wagner espulso"

21:35 Incidente Pesaro, fugge all'alt e investe altra auto: 2 morti

20:45 Elezioni Grecia 2023, risultati: Mitsotakis vince con maggioranza assoluta

20:39 Europei atletica 2023, coro anti-Juve durante premiazione

20:00 Europei Under 21, Svizzera-Italia 2-3

19:26 Lucia Annunziata, addio alla Rai: il saluto finale - Video

19:07 Motore dell'aereo lo risucchia, addetto di pista muore

18:56 Vela d'epoca, a Naif di Ivan Gardini il Trofeo Principato di Monaco a Venezia

18:08 Wagner, il 'tesoretto' di Prigozhin: milioni e oro a San Pietroburgo

17:57 Tamberi, oro agli Europei e poi le polemiche

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

SANY Renewable Energy's 5MW Onshore Wind Turbine Receives UL Solutions Certification

26 giugno 2023 | 03.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, recently certified SANY Renewable Energy's 5MW onshore wind turbine in Beijing in June. In addition, SANY Renewable Energy was acknowledged as a laboratory partner by UL Solutions during an award ceremony. Present at the event were Nivedh B S, the General Engineering Manager of UL Solutions Wind Asia, and Yang Huaiyu, the Director of SANY Renewable Energy Research Institute.

UL Solutions, established in 1894, provides safety-focused services and products for global companies, promoting innovation and growth. Their certification is a trust symbol, indicative of product quality and SANY Renewable Energy's commitment to safety.

Wind power now yields the lowest kilowatt-hour cost across the clean energy range and SANY Renewable Energy believes the technology will play an integral part in carbon reduction and tackling China's "Dual Carbon" goals. To address this, SANY Renewable Energy has developed technologically-advanced wind turbine products with excellent performance and reliability that not only supports global initiatives to tackle climate challenges but also promote the significant transformation of the global energy market.

SANY Renewable Energy's 5MW onshore wind turbine was certified by DNV in 2021, which labeled the company as the first wind turbine supplier in China to obtain the international certification of large MW wind turbine with a box-type substation.

The wind turbine unit adopts a platform-based design approach and mature "high-speed double-fed" technology to ensure high reliability, high efficiency, low operation and maintenance costs, and resulting in greater economic value for customers. Adding wind turbines into the power grid has been a new breakthrough for SANY Renewable Energy's onshore wind power R&D and will provide solid basis for low-priced grid connection.

Nivedh B S noted that following the successful cooperation on recent projects, UL Solutions is very glad to become a laboratory partner with SANY Renewable Energy, and he looks forward to working together in setting new standards, talent and team development, as well as long-term R&D projects.

"Under the IEC RE system, the company's self-built laboratory facilities are exhibiting greater development potential, and this partnership with UL Solutions will provide reliable support in terms of meeting standards, R&D design and testing, wind turbine performance evaluation, and more that will further elevate the product's core competitive advantages," said Dr. Wang Jizhou, director of SANY Renewable Energy's testing and experiment center.

Media Contact:Yolanda, rongy@sanyglobal. com

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140011/20230625174210.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140014/20230625174215.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1518641/logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sany-renewable-energys-5mw-onshore-wind-turbine-receives-ul-solutions-certification-301862677.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN41605 en US Ambiente Energia Ambiente ICT Energia onshore Wind turbine in Beijing Wind turbine Receives UL Solutions Certification Present at Beijing Shi
Vedi anche
News to go
Canone Rai, presto incontro Giorgetti-vertici azienda
News to go
Calciomercato, le ultime news da Osimhen a Chiesa
News to go
Ryanair taglia 6 rotte all'aeroporto di Venezia
News to go
Russia, Prigozhin: "Siamo tutti pronti a morire"
News to go
Inchiesta Covid: archiviazione per Speranza, Lorenzin e Giulia Grillo
News to go
Statali, Corte Costituzionale: no al differimento liquidazione
News to go
Casa, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2023 prezzi su dello 0,1%"
News to go
Premier League, Newcastle punta a Hernandez
News to go
Meteo Italia oggi, le previsioni
News to go
Sanità, Eurispes-Enpam: 1 famiglia su 4 fatica a pagare cure
News to go
Turismo, Confcommercio: 30 milioni di italiani pronti a partire
News to go
Meteo Italia weekend, le previsioni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza