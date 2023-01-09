Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 09 Gennaio 2023
comunicato stampa

Sarah Otten Joins Medison Pharma as VP, GM Americas Region

09 gennaio 2023 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Sarah Otten will lead Medison's Americas region covering Canada and Latin America. Sarah brings vast geographical expansion experience in international markets.

PETACH TIKVAH, Israel and ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medison Pharma ("Medison"), a global pharma company focused on providing access to highly innovative therapies to patients in international markets ("Medison"), is proud to announce the joining of Sarah Otten, in the role of VP, GM of Medison's Americas Region.

For the past 3 years, Sarah has held the position of VP Global Market Access and Commercial Strategy for Apellis Pharmaceuticals. Before that, she spent 9 years at Vertex Pharmaceuticals holding senior roles in Commercial and Corporate Compliance, including Executive Director Global Geographic Expansion and Head of Latin America, and an additional 12 years at Pfizer, where she held numerous roles in sales operations and market access.

"After 2 decades in the pharmaceutical industry, I am thrilled to join Medison. Over the years I've gained extensive experience through various strategic and operational roles at global, regional and local levels enabling me to recognize that Medison is building a truly distinctive and innovative platform that aspires to break through barriers and redefine the future of pharma," says Sarah. "My experience with the Latin America region has shown me repeatedly how important it is to make advanced therapies accessible for this population, changing the lives of so many patients in need. I am happy to become a part of such a like-minded team", Sarah adds.

"Sarah has joined Medison out of a belief in our vision, in our platform, and in the methodology we employ to accelerate patient access to lifesaving therapies for rare and severe diseases," says Meir Jakobsohn, Founder and CEO of Medison Pharma. "Sarah brings with her a deep understanding of Latin America and immense knowledge and experience in promoting regional growth. Her experience in global expansion and her willingness to go above and beyond for global health is a valued addition to our team."

"Having worked with Sarah in the past, I am thrilled with her joining Medison. I am confident that her broad commercial experience, resilience, and values will highly contribute to our international team and to our global vision," adds Victor Papamoniodis, VP International Markets, Medison Pharma.

About Medison Pharma

Medison is a global pharma company focused on providing access to highly innovative therapies to patients in international markets.

Medison is the first to create an international commercialization platform for highly innovative therapies, helping to save and improve lives by making the best available novel treatments accessible to patients in international markets. Medison has a track record of multi-territorial partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies seeking to expand their global reach.

To learn more visit www.medisonpharma.com

Medison Contact

Inbal Chen, Corporate CommunicationsT: +972-54-4400784E: inbalc@medisonpharma.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1979597/Sarah_Otten.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1527224/MEDISON_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sarah-otten-joins-medison-pharma-as-vp-gm-americas-region-301716405.html

