Mercoledì 12 Gennaio 2022
Saramonic Blink900: The 2.4GHz Dual-Channel Wireless Microphone System Redefines the Industry

12 gennaio 2022 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saramonic officially released its brand new wireless microphone: The Blink900 2.4GHz dual-channel wireless microphone system which has the potential to redefine the industry.

Extraordinary features about the Saramonic Blink900

Built with the new DSP technology, Blink900 delivers incredible crystal clear sound with 6ms ultra-low latency at distances of up to 200m.

Built with dual-channel, it offers users more recording solutions, they can use single or dual transmitters, and can choose mono or stereo mode to record each channel separately for ultimate flexibility in post-production.

The system comes with an impressive vivid color LCD screen which builts in with a light sensor, so the screen brightness can automatically react to the changes in the environment so the user always has an amazing clear viewing experience, or they can manually change the brightness between 1-10 levels.

Comes with multiple useful accessories make the system a one for all solution for different kinds of use case scenarios such as Vlogging, streaming, podcasting, interview, online teaching, and more. And with multiple types of cables in the package, Blink900 can connect to cameras, smartphones, tablets, and computers, etc.

Functions that make the audio recording experience even much better

Battery life: designed with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery with up to 6 hours battery life for transmitter and receiver, and the charging box can provide 3 times full charging for 18 hours' use.

Flexible Gain Control: 0-6 level gain control lets you precisely tailor the output to your devices. Blink900 can help you to normalize the output of the captured signal with the "Auto Gain" function.

Premium accessories: The included premium SR-DK3G professional omnidirectional clip-on lavalier microphone can provide you with crystal clear sound just like the built-in mic of the transmitter.  

To find out more information about the Saramonic Blink900, visit here.

About Saramonic

Saramonic is known as a creative and innovative company with a broad range of quality and valued microphones and audio gears for use with cameras, smartphones, tablets, and other devices. It continuously develops innovative and creative products to support videographers and content creators at every level from amateur to professional to produce content with the best possible audio.

ContactDiana Wu Sales Director info@saramonic.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1719537/Blink900_Dual_channel_2_4GHz_Wireless_Microphone_System.jpg

