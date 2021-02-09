Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 16:28
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:30 Conte saluta Palazzo Chigi: "Un onore"

16:21 Coronavirus Puglia, oggi 681 contagi e 41 morti: bollettino

16:18 Governo Draghi, M5S: ecco le richieste

16:07 Governo Draghi, fiducia da 61% italiani: il sondaggio

15:54 Sanremo, Codacons: "Fare chiarezza su cachet ospiti e moglie Amadeus"

15:10 Il problema del vaccino J&J, Ue preoccupata

15:05 Sanremo 2021, Achille Lauro: "Preparo qualcosa di mai visto"

14:46 Covid Fvg, oggi 184 contati e 10 morti: i dati

14:31 Vaccino Sputnik, Mosca: "Per Ue dosi non disponibili fino a maggio"

14:30 Governo Draghi, Meloni: "Non voteremo fiducia"

14:27 Moglie lo accoltella dopo lite in famiglia, è gravissimo

14:18 Covid Italia, Clementi: "Monoclonali non spreco ma risparmio"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Sasol reuses wax from spent catalysts as part of commitment to responsible production and consumption

09 febbraio 2021 | 13.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with its priority Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of responsible production and consumption, Sasol and waste management company GrnCat, have developed a solution to recover wax from spent catalysts.

Since the GrnCat plant was commissioned in 2018, Sasol has recovered and reused more than 6,000 tons of clean wax, thereby reducing waste volumes by as much as 50 percent. The creation of 30 new jobs associated with the process has added a social benefit to the environmental and economic advantages.

"We are gaining environmental and economic benefits from the reduction in landfill volumes and recovery of saleable product," said Steve Radley, Sasol Vice President: Wax and Solvents, Energy Operations.

"We are also supporting the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through established government funding institutions, which aim to promote economic growth and industrial development in the surrounding community."

Founder of GrnCat Holdings, Dr. Jan Reynhardt, added: "Since the start-up of our wax recovery plant three years ago, we have been constantly optimising our processes. We have been able to increase our capacity by 60 per cent to 400 tons per month of clean wax."

Radley said Sasol has prioritised four relevant SDGs, including SDG12 which is responsible production and consumption, to ensure that the business is environmentally, socially and economically sustainable.

"The collaboration with GrnCat is a pleasing success story for Sasol, GrnCat, the surrounding community and the environment. It also demonstrates our commitment to continuous improvement and to making sustainability a reality," he added.

Issued by:Sasol Media Relations

In South Africa: Matebello Motloung, Manager: Group Media Relations Direct telephone: +27 (0) 10 344 9256 Mobile: +27 (0) 82 773 9457matebello.motloung@sasol.com

Alex Anderson, Senior Manager: Group External Communication Direct telephone: +27 (0) 10 344 6509 Mobile: +27 (0) 71 600 9605 alex.anderson@sasol.com

In Germany: Torsten TitzeManager Digital CommunicationsSasol Chemicals torsten.titze@de.sasol.com

About Sasol:

Sasol is a global integrated chemicals and energy company spanning 30 countries. Through our talented people, we use selected technologies to safely and sustainably source, manufacture and market chemical and energy products globally.

About Sasol's Information Privacy Policy:

We wish to inform you about the processing of your Personal Information by Sasol South Africa Limited and your rights under applicable data protection law, as interpreted and included in Sasol Information Privacy Policy.

Within our company, only Sasol Group Media Relations will receive your Personal Information to fulfil the purpose of maintaining the relationship with the receiver in his/her capacity as a member of the media. You have the right to request for the correction or deletion of your Personal Information stored by us at address: Sasol Place, 50 Katherine Street, Sandton in Johannesburg. You also have a right to restrict the processing of your Information. To exercise your privacy rights or find out more about Information Privacy Policy, kindly contact our Privacy Office on: privacy@sasol.com.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Energia Energia Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente Politica_E_PA management company GrnCat Sustainable Development Goal its priority Sustainable Development Goal management
Vedi anche
Galli ministro della Salute? "Non sono adatto"
Droga a Roma, smantellata organizzazione del litorale
Vaccino covid over 80, al via oggi allo Spallanzani 
Ricciardi: "No liberi tutti, trend peggiora e varianti allarmano"
Capitol Hill
Obama: "Non dimenticheremo mai assalto al Congresso"
Zingaretti: "Salvini ha dato ragione al Pd"
Zona gialla Roma, strade chiuse per assembramenti
Vaccino AstraZeneca, l'arrivo delle prime dosi a Pratica di Mare
Salvini cerca la giacca: "C'ho il portafoglio..."
Lega
Governo Draghi, Salvini alla Camera per le consultazioni
Caporalato, ecco dove vivevano 6 lavoratori stranieri
I Nas sequestrano 121mila farmaci anti Covid cinesi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza